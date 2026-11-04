Trump Blames Republican Midterm Defeat On His Absence From Ballot, Threatens Vetoes

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US President Donald Trump has reacted to the Republican Party's defeat in the House of Representatives in Tuesday's midterm elections, claiming that his party would have secured a decisive victory had he personally been on the ballot.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said,“I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won in landslide!”

His remarks followed projections by Decision Desk HQ indicating that Democrats had regained control of the House of Representatives, ending four years of Republican control and setting the stage for divided government in Washington.

The Democratic victory represents a significant setback for Trump's legislative agenda, with the incoming House majority expected to challenge several of his administration's priorities when the new Congress convenes in January.

Among the issues likely to face greater congressional scrutiny are federal spending, immigration enforcement, the administration's global tariff policies and US military operations involving Iran.

According to the US media outlets, Democrats are also reportedly preparing to expand congressional oversight of the executive branch, with potential investigations focusing on the Jeffrey Epstein case, allegations of violence associated with the administration's mass deportation operations, and the financial interests of Trump and his family.

However, Trump has indicated that he intends to use his presidential veto authority to counter legislation advanced by a Democratic-controlled Congress.

Ahead of the election results, the president reportedly told CBS,“I have the ultimate power. It's called veto.”

Trump had previously warned that he would block legislation if Democrats secured control of either chamber of Congress.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on October 23, he said he would“veto everything” if Republicans lost their congressional majorities, suggesting that repeated vetoes could eventually force Democrats to negotiate with his administration.

“You veto, veto, veto, and then they come and they say, how do we get it done? And you make a deal,” Trump said.

He reiterated the position during an interview with New York Post journalist Miranda Devine for the Pod Force One podcast, declaring that he would become“Mr. Veto” if Democrats gained control of Congress.

The president suggested that he would initially reject Democratic legislative proposals before seeking negotiated agreements.

Although Democrats' projected House majority would give them greater influence over legislation, federal spending and congressional investigations, Trump's veto power would remain a significant obstacle to measures opposed by the White House.

Overriding a presidential veto requires a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate, making bipartisan support essential for legislation that Trump refuses to sign.

The election outcome therefore raises the prospect of prolonged legislative confrontations between the White House and House Democrats during the remaining two years of Trump's presidency.