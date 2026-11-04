Searches Launched At Homes Of Tashir Group Head And Armenian Opposition Figure

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Armenia's Investigative Committee is conducting searches at the homes of Samvel Karapetyan, head of the Tashir Group of Companies and chairman of the opposition Strong Armenia Party, and his nephew, Narek Karapetyan, a member of parliament and leader of the Strong Armenia parliamentary faction.

The searches began early on the morning of November 4, according to Strong Armenia Party spokesperson Aghavni Sukiasyan, who made the announcement on social media.

"Early this morning, investigators from Armenia's Investigative Committee are conducting searches at the homes of Samvel Karapetyan and Narek Karapetyan. Searches are also being carried out at other addresses associated with the Karapetyan family," she said.