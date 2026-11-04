Azerbaijan, Jordan Discuss New Flights And Simplified Visa Procedures To Boost Tourism

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan and Jordan have discussed expanding air connectivity, simplifying visa procedures and strengthening bilateral tourism cooperation, according to Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency.

The discussions took place during a visit to Amman, where the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), operating under the State Tourism Agency, organised the "Experience Azerbaijan B2B Networking Event" on November 2.

The event brought together 66 tourism industry representatives from 48 companies, aiming to promote Azerbaijan as a travel destination and strengthen business relations between tourism companies in the two countries.

Florian Sengstschmid, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, and Shahin Abdullayev, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Jordan, attended the gathering.

During the event, participants were introduced to Azerbaijan's year-round tourism opportunities, including destinations such as Baku, Gabala, Guba, Gusar and Sheki.

Presentations highlighted the country's potential for family holidays, luxury tourism, nature and adventure travel, winter recreation, cultural tourism, gastronomy, wellness and halal-friendly tourism services.

Business-to-business meetings were also organised between representatives of three Azerbaijani companies, including Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), and tourism industry representatives from Jordan.

The meetings focused on identifying potential areas of cooperation, establishing direct business contacts and exploring new commercial opportunities in the tourism sector.

As part of the visit, Sengstschmid held a separate meeting with Ramzi Al-Maaytah, Chief Executive Officer of the Jordan Tourism Board.

The two officials discussed existing air services between Azerbaijan and Jordan, opportunities to simplify visa procedures and the possibility of establishing additional flight connections.

Currently, air connectivity between the two countries is supported primarily by weekly charter flights operated by AZAL and Fly Jordan, particularly during the summer tourism season.