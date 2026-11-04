Kremlin Says Preparations Continue for Putin, Trump, Xi Meeting in China
(MENAFN) Moscow, Washington and Beijing are working to arrange a meeting between the Russian, US and Chinese presidents later this month, the Kremlin said Tuesday.
“Work is under way on organising such a meeting,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to reports.
Officials from the three countries have held substantive discussions about organizing talks on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Nov. 18-19, according to people familiar with the matter.
China's Foreign Ministry confirmed that Beijing was communicating with the relevant parties about a possible meeting between President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, its statement did not refer to a potential gathering that would also include US President Donald Trump.
It remains uncertain whether representatives of all three governments are conducting joint discussions or whether Beijing is holding separate bilateral consultations with Moscow and Washington.
Sources familiar with the negotiations also indicated that China had yet to make a final decision on whether to hold the proposed trilateral summit.
“One person familiar with the talks said Washington and Moscow were pressing China to agree to a meeting. The Chinese foreign ministry last month said it had ‘no information to provide’ about a possible trilateral summit,” reports said.
“Work is under way on organising such a meeting,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to reports.
Officials from the three countries have held substantive discussions about organizing talks on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Nov. 18-19, according to people familiar with the matter.
China's Foreign Ministry confirmed that Beijing was communicating with the relevant parties about a possible meeting between President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, its statement did not refer to a potential gathering that would also include US President Donald Trump.
It remains uncertain whether representatives of all three governments are conducting joint discussions or whether Beijing is holding separate bilateral consultations with Moscow and Washington.
Sources familiar with the negotiations also indicated that China had yet to make a final decision on whether to hold the proposed trilateral summit.
“One person familiar with the talks said Washington and Moscow were pressing China to agree to a meeting. The Chinese foreign ministry last month said it had ‘no information to provide’ about a possible trilateral summit,” reports said.
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