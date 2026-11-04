Iran Signals Broad Military Response Amid Regional Security Tensions
(MENAFN) Iran's senior military leadership warned Tuesday that the country's armed forces would respond to any potential threat without “geographical limits,” while presenting five requirements that Tehran considers necessary for achieving lasting regional security.
Major General Abdollahi, chief of staff of Iran's Armed Forces and commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stated that both the physical and non-physical assets of Iran's adversaries were within the operational reach of its military, according to reports.
He also claimed that Iran had become a “fourth center of global power” by exercising control over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and determining the conditions governing access to the vital maritime passage.
Abdollahi identified five key requirements that Tehran believes must be fulfilled to establish sustainable security across the region.
The first involves ending hostilities across all conflict zones, particularly Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, while rejecting any diplomatic negotiations conducted under military pressure or threats.
The second condition demands the removal of all sanctions imposed on Iran, alongside the return of Iranian financial assets currently frozen abroad.
The third calls for compensation for the destruction and losses resulting from military conflicts. Abdollahi emphasized that Iran considers itself a “creditor rather than a debtor.”
Major General Abdollahi, chief of staff of Iran's Armed Forces and commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stated that both the physical and non-physical assets of Iran's adversaries were within the operational reach of its military, according to reports.
He also claimed that Iran had become a “fourth center of global power” by exercising control over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and determining the conditions governing access to the vital maritime passage.
Abdollahi identified five key requirements that Tehran believes must be fulfilled to establish sustainable security across the region.
The first involves ending hostilities across all conflict zones, particularly Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, while rejecting any diplomatic negotiations conducted under military pressure or threats.
The second condition demands the removal of all sanctions imposed on Iran, alongside the return of Iranian financial assets currently frozen abroad.
The third calls for compensation for the destruction and losses resulting from military conflicts. Abdollahi emphasized that Iran considers itself a “creditor rather than a debtor.”
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