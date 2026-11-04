Cambodia Accuses Thailand of Blocking Return of Displaced Civilians
(MENAFN) Nearly 8,000 Cambodian residents are still unable to return to their homes along the border with Thailand, more than 10 months after a ceasefire came into effect, with Phnom Penh accusing Thai forces of obstructing their return.
Cambodia's Defense Ministry reported that 7,873 people belonging to 1,869 families, including 1,847 children, remain displaced near the Boeung Trakuon checkpoint in Banteay Meanchey province, according to reports.
The figures were announced as members of the ASEAN Observer Team visited the area on Tuesday to examine conditions along the contested frontier.
Cambodian authorities alleged that Thai military personnel had erected barbed wire barriers, excavated trenches, established defensive positions and caused damage to civilian properties following the ceasefire.
Phnom Penh accused Bangkok of maintaining a military presence on Cambodian territory and insisted that internationally recognized borders must not be altered through the use of force.
Thailand rejected comparable accusations last week, maintaining that the barriers were security installations placed within territory it considers its own rather than an effort to modify the internationally recognized border, according to reports.
Thai Defense Minister Adul Boonthumjaroen said Monday that the territorial disagreement had yet to be resolved, adding that discussions between military officials from both countries were continuing.
Cambodia's Defense Ministry reported that 7,873 people belonging to 1,869 families, including 1,847 children, remain displaced near the Boeung Trakuon checkpoint in Banteay Meanchey province, according to reports.
The figures were announced as members of the ASEAN Observer Team visited the area on Tuesday to examine conditions along the contested frontier.
Cambodian authorities alleged that Thai military personnel had erected barbed wire barriers, excavated trenches, established defensive positions and caused damage to civilian properties following the ceasefire.
Phnom Penh accused Bangkok of maintaining a military presence on Cambodian territory and insisted that internationally recognized borders must not be altered through the use of force.
Thailand rejected comparable accusations last week, maintaining that the barriers were security installations placed within territory it considers its own rather than an effort to modify the internationally recognized border, according to reports.
Thai Defense Minister Adul Boonthumjaroen said Monday that the territorial disagreement had yet to be resolved, adding that discussions between military officials from both countries were continuing.
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