(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 4 November 2026 Transactions in own shares and completion of the

share buyback programme Admiral Group plc (the“Company”) announces that for the period 28 October 2026 to 03 November 2026 it has purchased for cancellation 206,046 of its ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each (“ordinary shares”), as detailed below, through the Company's broker UBS AG, London Branch ("UBS") as part of its buyback programme announced on 30 September 2026.

Date of Purchase Number of Ordinary shares purchased Volume weighted average price (pence) Highest Price per share

(pence) Lowest Price per share

(pence) Trading venue 28 October 2026 22,000 3,792.1773 3,812.00 3,772.00 London Stock Exchange 28 October 2026 19,000 3,792.6495 3,812.00 3,772.00 BATS Europe 28 October 2026 6,000 3,793.6660 3,812.00 3,774.00 Chi-X Europe 28 October 2026 3,000 3,792.8807 3,810.00 3,778.00 Aquis 29 October 2026 22,000 3,809.7962 3,836.00 3,788.00 London Stock Exchange 29 October 2026 19,000 3,812.7504 3,836.00 3,788.00 BATS Europe 29 October 2026 6,000 3,811.9353 3,834.00 3,790.00 Chi-X Europe 29 October 2026 3,000 3,809.1147 3,824.00 3,798.00 Aquis 30 October 2026 22,000 3,884.6121 3,904.00 3,852.00 London Stock Exchange 30 October 2026 19,000 3,884.9276 3,904.00 3,858.00 BATS Europe 30 October 2026 6,000 3,884.5953 3,900.00 3,870.00 Chi-X Europe 30 October 2026 3,000 3,886.0493 3,900.00 3,872.00 Aquis 02 November 2026 22,000 3,855.8516 3,870.00 3,826.00 London Stock Exchange 02 November 2026 19,000 3,856.8592 3,872.00 3,830.00 BATS Europe 02 November 2026 6,000 3,856.0333 3,870.00 3,826.00 Chi-X Europe 02 November 2026 3,000 3,856.4927 3,868.00 3,846.00 Aquis 03 November 2026 6,046 3,897.6494 3,906.00 3,886.00 London Stock Exchange

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares reported above, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,098,630 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,098,630) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Company announces that, following the purchase of these shares, the share buyback programme announced on 30 September 2026 has completed. Since the commencement of the buyback, the Company has repurchased for cancellation 1,206,046 ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 3,731.2 pence per ordinary share for a total consideration of approximately £45 million.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended, a full breakdown of the individual purchases of ordinary shares made by UBS on behalf of the Company can be found in the link to this announcement.

Admiral Share Purchases 28.10.26 - 03.11.26

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Addy Frederick ...

Investors/ Analysts:

Jelena Bjelanovic ...

Attachment

Admiral Share Purchases 28.10.26 - 03.11.26