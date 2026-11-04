Influential Women: Chaya Miriam Weisman Champions Recognition And Care For Postmenopausal Women With Endometriosis

NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Certified Endometriosis Advocate Chaya Miriam Weisman Works to Improve Awareness, Access to Specialized Care, and Support for Women at Every Stage of LifeFresh Meadows, New York – Chaya Miriam Weisman is a Certified Endometriosis Advocate dedicated to advancing awareness, education, and support for people living with endometriosis. Her work places particular focus on the unique challenges faced by postmenopausal women. Drawing on her own lifelong experience with the disease, Chaya has turned personal adversity into a mission of advocacy. She works to improve understanding of a condition that is frequently misunderstood and underdiagnosed, and she wants everyone affected to have accurate information, compassionate support, and appropriate medical care.Before dedicating herself to advocacy, Chaya served as a Medical Transcriptionist and Medical Secretary at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, gaining valuable experience in healthcare. Endometriosis changed her original goal of becoming an orthopedic oncologist, yet she continued her education with determination. She attended Queens College and earned a 3.8 GPA while completing biology studies alongside a theater major and a psychology minor. This background strengthens her ability to engage with patients and medical professionals alike.Chaya attributes her success to determination and passion. She has made clear that she does not intend to stop fighting and that her goal is to make a real difference. Today, she is actively involved with the American End of Endo Project. She is also preparing to launch What About Us, a virtual support group for postmenopausal women living with endometriosis, created because she rejects the belief that women past menopause do not have the disease and wants them included in research.In her view, the biggest challenges in her field are a lack of access to adequate care and the high cost of treatment. She also points to the need to update medical codes so that more patients can use insurance to seek and afford treatment. She advocates for better access to specialized care, modernized coding for excision procedures, and wider recognition of the disease's long-term impact.Guided by resilience, determination, and a deep commitment to helping others, Chaya continues to champion meaningful change for the endometriosis community. Her support group, her advocacy for fair coverage, and her insistence on including older women in research all reflect a vision of care that leaves no one behind. Chaya Miriam Weisman stands as a powerful voice ensuring that postmenopausal women with endometriosis are finally seen, heard, and supported.Learn More about Chaya Miriam Weisman:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Chaya Miriam Weisman Champions Recognition and Care for Postmenopausal Women with Endometriosis News Provided By Influential Women November 04, 2026, 06:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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