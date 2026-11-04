Influential Women: Kassandra O'brien, Turns Calculated Courage & Cross-Industry Experience Into Supply Chain Leadership

CT, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Director of Commercial and Clinical Supply Chain at MannKind Corporation, Kassandra O'Brien Leads With Innovation, Data, and a Commitment to Developing Future LeadersSouth Windsor, Connecticut – Kassandra O'Brien is an accomplished supply chain leader with more than a decade of experience managing commercial and clinical supply chain operations across the construction, aerospace, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries. As Director of Commercial and Clinical Supply Chain at MannKind Corporation, she oversees end-to-end supply chain strategy. She leads a team responsible for supporting manufacturing, quality, commercial, and contract manufacturing functions, ensuring that information and materials flow seamlessly throughout the organization. Her expertise spans procurement, planning, logistics, inventory management, contract administration, and process optimization. Throughout her work, she places a strong focus on using data analytics to drive operational excellence.Kassandra began her career in procurement after earning a bachelor's degree in history, an unconventional starting point that she turned into a strength. She steadily advanced into leadership roles by embracing new challenges and expanding her expertise across multiple industries. One of her most notable accomplishments was designing a customized Excel-based MRP solution that increased inventory turnover by 50 percent before a formal enterprise system was implemented. The tool streamlined both cost and inventory visibility across the company, and she counts it among her proudest milestones. She later earned her MBA in Supply Chain Management from Fitchburg State University, graduating magna cum laude with a perfect 4.0 GPA through an accelerated program while balancing a full-time career. Her education also includes Central Connecticut State University, and she holds ISO 9100:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certifications.She attributes her success to embracing every opportunity to learn, lead, and make a meaningful impact. Building her career across four different industries before stepping into her current role gave her a broad perspective that few leaders share. In her article for Influential Women, titled Calculated Courage, she explains that each industry added a new dimension to her leadership. Construction taught her coordination and timing, aerospace deepened her respect for precision and traceability, medical devices expanded her understanding of quality systems, and pharmaceuticals strengthened her ability to balance patient needs with business priorities. Rather than starting over with each move, she carried the lessons forward and built a diversified leadership toolkit. In her view, strong careers are not always built on predictable résumés but on recognizing an open door and trusting one's foundation enough to walk through it.The best career advice Kassandra has received is that work should always involve learning or earning, ideally both. If neither is happening, it is a sign of a plateau and a signal that it is time to make a move. That guidance helped her persevere through early career challenges and carried her through numerous mergers, acquisitions, and job changes. The mindset of always pushing forward and never settling keeps her motivated. It also helps her encourage others to advocate for what they need and to take up space wherever they go.For young women entering her industry, Kassandra offers practical encouragement. She believes it is possible to make a meaningful impact even within a less than ideal system. The key, she explains, is to use the parameters of the current system as much as possible to build influence and a positive reputation, and to earn a seat at the table. Once seated, a leader can use that credibility to create positive change for others, leaving a smoother path for the next person as a lasting legacy. She also encourages women not to wait until they meet every qualification, noting the difference between being unqualified and simply being unfamiliar.Having held her current leadership role for a little under two years, Kassandra sees one of the biggest opportunities in supply chain as driving greater efficiency through innovation and continuous improvement. At the same time, she recognizes that an ever-changing global supply chain demands adaptability, strategic thinking, and strong collaboration. She considers this an exciting time to help shape more resilient, data-driven processes that create lasting value for her organization and for the patients it ultimately serves. She views supply chain professionals as the future of operational leadership because the function offers an enterprise-wide view of how every decision connects.The values that matter most to Kassandra are leadership, collaboration, continuous learning, and making a positive impact. She enjoys leading a department that keeps critical information and materials moving across the manufacturing process, and she thrives on solving problems while improving supply chain systems. Outside of work, her greatest joy is spending time with her six-year-old daughter, especially doing arts and crafts, and traveling with her family. She also gives back as President of MannKind's women's employee resource group, where she champions mentorship, professional development, and opportunities for women. In addition, she volunteers through the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association and serves as a judge for the Connecticut STEM Fair through the Connecticut STEM Foundation, encouraging the next generation of innovators. She is also a member of the Association for Supply Chain Management.Her leadership has earned wide recognition, including MannKind's 2025 Circle of Excellence award and the Hartford Business Journal's 2026 40 Under 40 award. Through her commitment to lifelong learning, collaboration, and operational excellence, Kassandra O'Brien continues to show that courage, adaptability, and a generous spirit can build resilient organizations and open doors for the women who follow.Learn More about Kassandra O'Brien:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Kassandra O'Brien, Turns Calculated Courage & Cross-Industry Experience Into Supply Chain Leadership News Provided By Influential Women November 04, 2026, 06:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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