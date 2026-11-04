SUMEC BUILDING MATERIAL Concludes The 140Th Canton Fair With Strong Global Demand For Green Building Materials

Visitors explore the SUMEC building materials booth during Phase II of the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou.

Decorative panel samples featured in SUMEC's building materials promotion for the 140th Canton Fair.

A decorative wall panel design featured in SUMEC's building materials promotion for the 140th Canton Fair.

An outdoor decking sample featured in SUMEC's building materials promotion for the 140th Canton Fair.

Ribbed wall panel profiles in gray and brown featured in SUMEC's building materials promotion for the 140th Canton Fair.

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SUMEC BUILDING MATERIAL received sourcing inquiries and expressions of purchase interest from international buyers at Phase 2 of the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), which concluded on October 27. Its coordinated presence in Areas B and D combined green building materials with end-to-end trade services.

Operating under SUMEC International Technology Co., Ltd. (SUMEC-ITC), the brand showcased building materials in Area B (Booths 13.2G37-42 and 13.2H07-12) during the October 23-27 exhibition. SUMEC-ITC's Trade Services team in Area D provided complementary support for cross-border sourcing, quality control and logistics.

Decorative and Functional Materials for Building Projects

The portfolio combined decorative appeal with long-term performance for high-end residential interiors, existing building renovations, commercial spaces, municipal engineering projects and exterior wall upgrades. Buyers could discuss specifications and custom finishes alongside sourcing arrangements and delivery requirements, linking material selection with trade service support.

Interior Wall Materials

For residential renovations and commercial interiors, SUMEC BUILDING MATERIAL presented a choice of textures and finishes to meet different design requirements. Featured products included flexible stone, SPC wall panels, UV marble sheets and acoustic panels. These materials attracted interest from distributors, architects and interior contractors.

Outdoor Functional Materials

For municipal works, facade upgrades and outdoor landscaping, the outdoor range offered options for thermal insulation, weather resistance and long-term durability. SUMEC BUILDING MATERIAL exhibited metal carved insulated panels, WPC (wood-plastic composite) wall cladding and decking, and SPC exterior cladding panels, attracting inquiries from project buyers.

Core Wood-Based Panels and Flooring

Alongside these new materials, SUMEC BUILDING MATERIAL continues to supply commercial plywood, film-faced plywood for concrete formwork, MDF boards and vinyl flooring.

Quality Control and Integrated Trade Services

During the five-day exhibition, buyers discussed product specifications, custom finishes, delivery lead times and bulk orders with the SUMEC BUILDING MATERIAL team.

SUMEC BUILDING MATERIAL reports annual production capacity exceeding 500,000 cubic meters and certifications including FSC, CE and ISO 9001. Quality control for its wood-based panels covers four stages: sustainable raw material selection, precision cold or hot pressing, surface finishing, and pre-shipment inspection.

As a trade service provider recommended by the Canton Fair, SUMEC-ITC offers one-stop supply chain solutions covering global sourcing, factory audits, quality control and door-to-door logistics. Its Trade Services team was based in Area D (Booth D20-2, LF), complementing the building materials showcase in Area B.

Buyers could also discuss overseas factory consulting, centralized equipment and material sourcing, and how SUMEC-ITC could connect them with partner banks and China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (SINOSURE) for financial support. Together, these services help buyers coordinate cross-border procurement and mitigate risks related to product quality and shipment schedules.

Product Information and Buyer Consultations

Following the exhibition, SUMEC BUILDING MATERIAL's digital showroom and commercial consulting services remain available year-round. Wholesalers, project contractors and importers can visit to review product specifications and technical buyer guides, request tailored quotations and samples, or arrange online technical consultations on building material requirements and related supply chain services.

About SUMEC BUILDING MATERIAL

SUMEC International Technology Co., Ltd. (SUMEC-ITC) is a core subsidiary of publicly listed SUMEC Group Corporation (SHA: 600710), which is part of SINOMACH, a Fortune Global 500 company.

SUMEC BUILDING MATERIAL is SUMEC-ITC's specialized building materials brand, supplying wood-based panels, flooring, decorative wall materials and outdoor building materials to customers in more than 100 countries and regions.

SUMEC BUILDING MATERIAL

SUMEC International Technology Co., Ltd.

25 8453 2303

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SUMEC BUILDING MATERIAL Concludes the 140th Canton Fair with Strong Global Demand for Green Building Materials News Provided By Nantong Chengxin Overseas Network Technology Co. November 04, 2026, 06:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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