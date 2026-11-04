SUMEC-ITC Brings Equipment Sourcing And Trade Services To The 140Th Canton Fair

Visitors meet the SUMEC-ITC team at its trade service counter during the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou.

A SUMEC-ITC team member speaks with a visitor at the company's trade service counter during the 140th Canton Fair.

Visitors speak with a SUMEC-ITC team member beside the company display at the 140th Canton Fair.

SUMEC-ITC staff speak with a visitor at the trade service counter during Phase II of the 140th Canton Fair.

SUMEC-ITC, Official Recommended Trade Service Provider at Canton Fair, Links Global Buyers with Machinery Suppliers via Full-Chain Supply Chain Solutions

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SUMEC International Technology Co., Ltd. (SUMEC-ITC) has held discussions with international industrial buyers and Chinese machinery manufacturers on equipment sourcing and cross-border trade services at the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair). As a trade service provider recommended by the Canton Fair, the company offers end-to-end supply chain services, including supplier verification and logistics coordination. It also connects buyers seeking financial support with partner banks and China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation (SINOSURE).

The company operates SUMEC TOUCH WORLD, its digital platform and trade service brand. Its team is based in Area D (Booth D20-2, LF), where discussions have covered overseas plant consulting, consolidated equipment sourcing and door-to-door logistics. The 140th session marks 70 years of the fair.

Integrated Trade Services for Buyers and Manufacturers

SUMEC TOUCH WORLD focuses on overseas expansion, global procurement, and digital sourcing and online matching. Its network includes more than 2,000 machinery brands and over 15,000 equipment products, giving buyers a broad base for comparing equipment and identifying suppliers that match project requirements. More than 1,200 global logistics partners support transport planning and international delivery.

Equipment Sourcing and Risk Management

For buyers upgrading production lines or sourcing equipment for industrial projects, SUMEC-ITC provides access to resources across multiple machinery categories, including industrial automation, environmental protection equipment, new energy systems, and food packaging machinery.

A supplier vetting system supports background checks, factory audits and quality control. Through partnerships SINOSURE and major international banks, SUMEC-ITC also supports trade risk management and connects buyers with these partners to discuss financial support.. These services help buyers assess suppliers and coordinate the commercial and financial aspects of cross-border procurement.

Overseas Expansion Support for Manufacturers

For Chinese machinery manufacturers seeking to expand internationally, SUMEC-ITC provides support through its global service team. Services range from early-stage market research and policy consulting to international shipping coordination and customs clearance, helping manufacturers develop overseas sales channels and manage cross-border operations.

Digital Sourcing and Procurement Updates

SUMEC-ITC connects its on-site trade services with the SUMEC TOUCH WORLD platform and the Canton Fair Online Exhibition Hall. Buyers can submit customized equipment inquiries and receive one-on-one follow-up from a team of more than 300 specialized business managers serving different regions and industries. This connects buyers with relevant expertise throughout the sourcing process.

Buyers can also track key procurement milestones online and receive timely project progress updates, helping them coordinate equipment selection, order follow-up and delivery planning.

Online sourcing and consultation services remain available year-round. Industrial buyers and project owners can explore machinery categories and submit equipment requirements via mach-sales to discuss sourcing options, supplier assessment and related trade services with the SUMEC-ITC team.

About SUMEC TOUCH WORLD and SUMEC-ITC

SUMEC International Technology Co., Ltd. (SUMEC-ITC) is a core subsidiary of publicly listed SUMEC Group Corporation (SHA: 600710), which is part of SINOMACH, a Fortune Global 500 company.

SUMEC TOUCH WORLD is SUMEC-ITC's digital platform and trade service brand for global machinery procurement. SUMEC-ITC serves more than 5,000 clients annually across more than 100 countries and regions.

SUMEC TOUCH WORLD

SUMEC International Technology Co., Ltd.

+86 25 8453 2303

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SUMEC-ITC Brings Equipment Sourcing and Trade Services to the 140th Canton Fair News Provided By Nantong Chengxin Overseas Network Technology Co. November 04, 2026, 06:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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