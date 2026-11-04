Eros Innovation & India's Ministry Of Tourism Sign Mou To Bring Cultural AI & Immersive Experiences To Incredible India

The collaboration brings together Eros Large Cultural Models, multilingual AI companions & cinematic storytelling to reimagine how the world experiences India.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eros Innovation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, to advance Cultural Artificial Intelligence, cinematic storytelling and immersive digital experiences across India's tourism ecosystem.The signing took place at the India Pavilion in London, in the presence of Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Government of India, with Swaneet Singh, Co-President, Eros Innovation, representing the company.The collaboration combines Eros Innovation's proprietary Large Cultural Models (LCMs), multilingual AI, digital characters and extensive entertainment heritage with the Ministry's Incredible India tourism initiatives. As part of the collaboration, Eros will produce 50 two-minute films showcasing India's destinations and cultural experiences, with the Ministry supporting their promotion over 50 weeks through Incredible India and participating state tourism channels.The MoU also establishes a framework to evaluate Eros Cultural AI technologies for potential integration into Incredible India websites, mobile applications and other approved tourism platforms.Eros Large Cultural Models: AI That Understands Culture -At the heart of the collaboration are Eros Innovation's Large Cultural Models, designed to interpret the relationships between language, history, mythology, music, cinema, traditions and geography. Beyond retrieving information, Eros LCMs are designed to understand the cultural context connecting places, people and stories.A traveller visiting Varanasi could explore the spiritual significance of the Ganga, the city's musical traditions, its architecture and local customs through one multilingual conversation. A family discovering Rajasthan could experience its forts, folklore, cuisine and cinematic heritage through personalised storytelling.Developed using Eros's proprietary cultural knowledge and rights-cleared entertainment assets, the LCM ecosystem combines language, voice, images, video and interactive experiences.Official tourism information would remain grounded in Ministry-approved sources and subject to appropriate review.Experience India: An AI Companion for Every Journey -Eros envisions Experience India, an intelligent, multilingual travel companion designed to support travellers before, during and after their visits. Before arriving, visitors could describe their interests and receive destination recommendations and cinematic previews. During their journeys, the companion could explain monuments, traditions, festivals, cuisine and cultural experiences in their preferred language, while helping them explore relevant destinations and visitor services. After returning home, travellers could, with their consent, create personalised cinematic memories and continue discovering India's cultural heritage.Powered by Eros's Cultural AI, the proposed companion aims to move beyond answering questions towards assisting travellers with planning and other authorised tasks. The technology would be evaluated for integration into existing Incredible India digital platforms and participating state tourism services, subject to technical and institutional approvals.Bringing India's Beloved Characters and Cinema to Life -A distinctive element of Eros's vision is connecting its extensive film, music and character heritage with India's real-world destinations.Selected rights-cleared Eros characters and specially created fictional AI cultural companions could guide families and international audiences through India's stories, traditions and heritage.Through a proposed Screen-to-Destination experience, travellers could discover where a memorable film scene was shot, explore the cultural history of that location and create a journey around it. Characters could make heritage accessible to younger audiences, while multilingual storytelling could help international visitors engage with India's diverse cultural traditions. The initiative also envisages interactive destination experiences at tourism exhibitions, airports and visitor centres, subject to relevant permissions.Fifty Films and Global Tourism Promotion -Eros will create 50 short destination films using appropriately rights-cleared material from its content repository, highlighting India's landscapes, spiritual destinations, cultural traditions and lesser-known attractions. The Ministry will support a 50-week promotional programme through Incredible India and participating states.The collaboration also includes specially curated content for international tourism exhibitions, engagement with state tourism departments, technology workshops and AI-enabled training for tourism professionals and creators.Eros Innovation will be recognised as a non-exclusive, non-binding and non-financial Cultural AI and Experience Technology Knowledge Partner under the MoU.Swaneet Singh, Co-President, Eros Innovation, said:“India is not simply a collection of destinations. It is a living civilisation of extraordinary stories, languages, traditions, music and cultural experiences. Through our Large Cultural Models, we have an opportunity to make this heritage more accessible, interactive and personal for travellers worldwide. Our vision is that people should be able to imagine India before arriving, experience its culture more deeply during their journey, and carry those connections long after returning home. We are honoured to collaborate with the Ministry of Tourism to help bring India's extraordinary cultural legacy to life through responsible innovation.”Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, said:“Cinema has the power to inspire people to explore new destinations and experience different cultures. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring the stories of Incredible India to a wider global audience and strengthen Bharat's position as a leading tourism destination. Eros Large Cultural Models, multilingual AI companions and interactive characters offer exciting possibilities to help travellers connect more deeply with India's heritage, destinations and living traditions.”About Eros InnovationEros Innovation is a Super Intelligence, Sovereign Intelligence and Cultural Intelligence company headquartered in the Isle of Man, with operations across the United Kingdom, India, the United States and the Middle East. Building on more than four decades of Eros' experience in global media and entertainment, including the cultural heritage and intellectual property associated with Eros Media World, Eros Innovation is developing trusted intelligence models, infrastructure and applications for governments, enterprises, creators and consumers.Founded by Kishore Lulla, Manju Lulla, Ridhima Lulla and Rishika Lulla Singh, Eros Innovation combines more than four decades of experience in entertainment, intellectual property, technology and digital platforms with a new generation of intelligence focused on human capability, culture, language, identity and creativity.At the core of Eros Innovation is its Large Cultural Model (LCM) family, multimodal intelligence models designed to understand and generate culturally grounded language, visual expression, voice, music, narrative and context. Eros' intelligence programme draws on a proprietary corpus of approximately 1.5 trillion rights-cleared, ethically sourced cultural tokens, derived from its extensive library of films, characters, music, dialogue, mythology and cultural knowledge accumulated over four decades. Eros is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) across areas of its Cultural Intelligence research programme.Eros' cultural data assets and underlying content library have received independent valuations totalling approximately US$3 billion, including a valuation by OxValue, a University of Oxford spin-out, alongside other independent valuation work. Together, these rights-controlled cultural assets provide a substantial foundation for the development of trusted intelligence grounded in licensed cultural knowledge and intellectual property.Eros Innovation's intelligence infrastructure supports a portfolio spanning Eros Universe, Eros Brahmand, Eros AIVidya, Eros Music Worlds, Eros Wellness and Eros Experiences, alongside sovereign and enterprise intelligence solutions. Together, these businesses apply advanced intelligence across the creator economy, entertainment, education, wellness, tourism, immersive experiences and digital infrastructure.Eros Innovation's mission is to build trusted intelligence infrastructure for the emerging era of Super Intelligence, combining foundational intelligence, Cultural Intelligence, Sovereign Intelligence and domain-specific intelligence to create responsibly governed systems designed to augment human capability, preserve and advance cultural knowledge, and deploy trusted intelligence at global scale.

Piyush Bhatia

Eros Innovation

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Eros Innovation & India's Ministry of Tourism Sign MoU to Bring Cultural AI & Immersive Experiences to Incredible India News Provided By Eros Innovation November 04, 2026, 06:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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