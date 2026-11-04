Senior Physiotherapist Marcos Jusdado joins Kinesis Clinic in Dubai

Marcos Jusdado joins Kinesis Clinic Dubai as Senior Physiotherapist, offering sports rehab, osteopathy, vestibular and functional neurology care under one roof.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Physiotherapist Marcos Jusdado joins Kinesis Clinic in Dubai

Marcos brings almost ten years of private practice experience from Spain, France and the UAE, with specialist training in sports physiotherapy, osteopathy, clinical neuroscience and functional neurology.

Kinesis Clinic, a polyclinic in Dubai offering physiotherapy, sports injury rehabilitation, chiropractic care, functional medicine and general medicine, has welcomed Marcos Jusdado to its team as a Senior Physiotherapist. Marcos sees patients with musculoskeletal pain, sports injuries, as well as dizziness and balance problems at the clinic in Vida The Hills, Dubai.

Marcos has worked in private practice in Spain, France, and the UAE and has delivered more than 12,000 treatment sessions. His training includes a four-year Bachelor's Degree in Physiotherapy, an MSc in Sports Physiotherapy, five years of postgraduate MSc training in Osteopathy and an MSc in Clinical Neuroscience. He has also spent more than two years specialising in Functional Neurology and Proprioceptive Deep Tendon Reflex (P-DTR).

“Marcos adds a lot to our team,” said Katerina R. Rellias, Co-Founder and Senior Physiotherapist at Kinesis Clinic.“Alongside sports and musculoskeletal rehab, he works with patients who have dizziness and balance problems, and he looks closely at how the nervous system affects pain and movement. It means more of our patients can get the care they need under one roof.”

What Marcos treats

Musculoskeletal pain: assessment and rehabilitation for pain, stiffness and movement problems, with treatment built around each patient's case, symptoms, daily demands and goals.

Sports injuries: rehabilitation and return-to-sport programmes for people who play padel, run, golf, lift weights and more.

Dizziness, vertigo and balance: vestibular rehabilitation that looks at how the different senses work together to keep you steady.

Functional neurology and P-DTR: a nervous system focused way of assessing the sensory and motor responses that can play a part in pain, stiffness and reduced movement.

Desk-related neck and shoulder tension: checks on posture, movement and breathing for people who spend long hours sitting.

Busy professionals: programmes to build mobility, physical capacity and everyday function around demanding schedules.

Depending on what each patient needs, his treatment plans can combine manual therapy, functional neurology principles, movement-based rehabilitation, education and progressive exercise.

“Pain shows up in one place, but what's driving it can sit somewhere else: in how you move, how you sit or how your nervous system is responding,” said Marcos Jusdado.

“I want every patient to understand what's going on, so they can take an active part in getting better, whether that means getting back on the padel court or getting through the working day without a stiff neck.”

Booking an appointment

Appointments with Marcos can be made through the Kinesis Clinic booking page or by calling +971 4 834 8308 or +971 58 55 44 065. The clinic is open Monday to Thursday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Friday from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Sunday from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM, and is closed on Saturdays. More about his background is on Marcos Jusdado's profile.

About Kinesis Clinic

Kinesis Clinic is a polyclinic in Dubai founded by senior physiotherapists Katerina R. Rellias and Ioannis Rellias. Its team of physiotherapists, a chiropractor, a general practitioner and certified functional medicine practitioner, an orthopaedic surgeon and a massage therapist offers physiotherapy, paediatric physiotherapy, sports injury rehabilitation, manual lymphatic drainage, chiropractic care and general and functional medicine. The clinic is located at Vida The Hills, Emirates Hills area, Tower A2, Ground Floor, Units 8, 9 and 10, Dubai.

Katerina Rigoutsou Rellias

Kinesis Clinic

+971 4 834 8308

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Senior Physiotherapist Marcos Jusdado joins Kinesis Clinic in Dubai News Provided By Kinesis Clinic November 04, 2026, 06:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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