Teksan Provides Merkez Ankara With 57 MW Power Infrastructure

Merkez Ankara Residential, office, commercial and social spaces under one roof

Teksan Supplied 63 generator to Merkez Ankara

Teksan supplied 63 generator sets to Merkez Ankara, with a total installed capacity of 56.8 MW.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One of Ankara's most prestigious mixed-use developments, Merkez Ankara is a large-scale project that brings together residential, office, commercial, and social spaces under one roof. Ensuring energy continuity in such a comprehensive development requires more than simply providing backup power. It requires a reliable and sustainable power infrastructure capable of adapting to different operational scenarios.Teksan developed a scalable and highly reliable backup power solution tailored to the requirements of Merkez Ankara, consisting of 63 generator sets with a total installed capacity of 56.8 MW, designed to meet the project's changing energy requirements across three phases.________________________________________Customer RequirementsIn large-scale mixed-use developments such as Merkez Ankara, energy demand continuously varies depending on the time of day, occupancy levels, and operational scenarios.Therefore, the backup power infrastructure to be developed for the project was expected to:.Adapt to changing power requirements across three different phases.Support uninterrupted power continuity for critical systems.Optimize operating costs.Reduce fuel consumption.Facilitate maintenance processes.Enable the centralized management of multiple generator sets.Meet acoustic and structural requirementsTeksan approached these requirements not simply as a generator supply project, but as an integrated engineering solution specifically developed for the project.________________________________________Teksan SolutionAs part of the project, a modular power architecture consisting of multiple generator sets with different power ratings was designed instead of a single high-capacity generator.This approach enables the system to provide both operational flexibility and high efficiency by bringing the most suitable combination of generator sets online according to the required power demand.The installed system was specifically designed for the project and includes:.63 open-type diesel generator sets.56.8 MW total installed capacity.Synchronous operation infrastructure.Centralized communication system.Fuel automation system.Acoustic solutions.Seismic isolation.Busbar-connected synchronizing panels________________________________________Flexible and Efficient Power Management Through Synchronous OperationSince the system does not always require maximum power output, a multi-generator configuration capable of synchronous operation was preferred over a single high-capacity generator.With this architecture, the required number of generator sets can be brought online according to the power demand. In low-load scenarios, fewer generator sets can be operated, enabling the system to run at optimum efficiency.This approach provides the customer with significant advantages, including:.Lower fuel consumption.Lower operating costs.Longer equipment service life.Easier maintenance planning.Higher system availability________________________________________Simplified Operations Through Centralized CommunicationAll generator sets within the project have been integrated through an Ethernet-based communication infrastructure. This enables all generator sets to be monitored and controlled from a single central location.The centralized management infrastructure:.Accelerates operational processes.Enables faster response to potential faults.Facilitates maintenance planning.Contributes to more efficient management of large-scale systems________________________________________Infrastructure Designed for Safe and Efficient OperationTeksan adopted an integrated approach by designing not only the generator sets but also the auxiliary infrastructure required to support the system's reliable operation over many years.Accordingly:Fuel automation enables fuel replenishment processes to be managed in a controlled, safe, and operationally efficient manner through main fuel tanks and a secure fuel filling infrastructure.Acoustic solutions support the achievement of the targeted noise levels within the generator rooms through sound attenuation cassettes, critical-grade silencers, and optimized mechanical layout, contributing to improved operational comfort.Seismic isolators were positioned beneath the generator frames by taking into consideration the seismic conditions of the region and the structural requirements of the project. This supports safe operation compatible with the building structure while reducing the effects of vibration.Busbar-connected synchronizing panels provide a more organized and accessible panel infrastructure through an ergonomic design that reduces cable congestion, facilitating maintenance access and supporting operational safety.________________________________________Engineering Validated Through CFD AnalysisEffective management of airflow was one of the critical engineering requirements of the project due to the need for proper positioning of air intake and hot air discharge points in the generator rooms, the placement of acoustic sound attenuation cassettes, and the operation of multiple generator sets within the same space.Therefore, before implementation, all generator rooms were modeled in a computer environment and CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) analyses were performed.The analyses were used to optimize:.Air intake points.Hot air discharge areas.Radiator backpressure values.Placement of sound attenuation cassettes.Cooling performanceThis approach supported the safe, efficient, and high-performance operation of the system over the long term.________________________________________Added Value Delivered to the ProjectMerkez Ankara is a large-scale mixed-use development consisting of 11 blocks, 1,578 residences, three office towers, and 1,481 offices. It brings together thousands of residents, hundreds of commercial units, and extensive social spaces, creating an environment where different user profiles and operations require reliable power simultaneously. With its tallest tower reaching 220 meters, this prestigious development has a high and continuous usage profile throughout the day, covering offices, residential areas, and commercial spaces. At this scale, energy continuity means more than meeting the electrical requirements of the buildings. It also means supporting the uninterrupted operation of numerous critical systems, including common areas, security systems, elevators, mechanical installations, and commercial operations.The project's multiple phases, varying occupancy levels throughout the day, and numerous independent structures operating within the same infrastructure required a high-capacity backup power system capable of adapting to different operating scenarios. With a total installed capacity of 56.8 MW, the system helps secure the energy requirements arising from the scale and diverse usage profile of Merkez Ankara, while supporting the continuity of daily life and operations as much as possible in the event of potential grid outages.The power infrastructure developed by Teksan was designed by considering not only the current requirements of Merkez Ankara but also its long-term operational reliability. As a result, a powerful and sustainable backup power infrastructure was established to support reliable and uninterrupted operation for one of Türkiye's major mixed-use developments.

Emrah Ucar

Teksan Jenerator Elektrik San. Ve Tic. A.S.

+ +90 850 281 9920

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Teksan Provides Merkez Ankara with 57 MW Power Infrastructure News Provided By Teksan Jenerator Elektrik San. Ve Tic. A.S. November 04, 2026, 06:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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