Ask.Legal AI Outperforms General AI In Legal Citations And Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Ask cited 125 legal authorities, more than five times the number cited by any general AI platform tested. It also provided specific legal citations in 95% of its answers, compared with just 12.5%–27.5% for general AI chatbots.

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New study across four jurisdictions finds Ask provides specific legal citations in 95% of answers, compared with just 12.5%–27.5% for general AI chatbots.

- Kim Chan, DocPro LimitedHONG KONG, LONDON, SINGAPORE, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new comparative study by leading legal technology company DocPro Limited has found that its specialist legal AI platform, Ask, significantly outperforms leading general-purpose AI chatbots in providing verifiable legal answers supported by legislation and case law.The announcement follows another major milestone: DocPro Limited has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, covering the information security management system supporting the development, provision and operation of Ask.Ask Provides Over Five Times More Legal AuthoritiesThe study compared Ask, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and DeepSeek using 40 practical legal questions across Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, and England and Wales. A total of 200 answers were collected on 27 October 2026, revealing significant differences in the provision of specific legal citations.AI PlatformAnswers with Specific Legal CitationsNumber of Legal Authorities CitedAsk38/40 (95%)125ChatGPT10/40 (25%)14Claude11/40 (27.5%)23Gemini10/40 (25%)20DeepSeek5/40 (12.5%)8Ask cited 125 legal authorities, more than five times the number cited by any general AI platform tested. It also provided specific legal citations in 95% of its answers, compared with just 12.5%–27.5% for general AI chatbots.Why Specialist Legal AI MattersWhile general AI chatbots are useful for explaining legal concepts, their responses often lack references to specific legislation or case law, making it difficult for users to verify the legal basis of an answer.“General AI can give you a convincing legal answer, but that doesn't necessarily mean it is backed by the relevant legislation or case law,” said Kim Chan, Founder and CEO of DocPro Limited, Ask and DocLegal, and a lawyer with over 20 years of international legal experience.“Our testing shows that Ask provides substantially more legal references than general AI platforms. In legal work, it is not enough for an answer to sound right. Lawyers and businesses need to be able to verify the law behind it to prevent hallucinations.”Unlike general-purpose chatbots, Ask is specifically designed for jurisdiction-focused legal research, analysing relevant legislation and case law across Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, and England and Wales.ISO 27001 Certification Reinforces Commitment to Information SecurityIn addition to its legal research capabilities, DocPro Limited has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, an internationally recognised standard for information security management systems.The certification covers the information security management system supporting Ask's development, provision and operation. It demonstrates DocPro's commitment to systematic information security management, an important consideration for law firms and businesses handling confidential legal information.“Information security and confidentiality are fundamental requirements for legal professionals,” Chan added.“With our ISO 27001 certification and specialist legal research capabilities, we aim to provide law firms and businesses with a more trustworthy and practical alternative to general-purpose AI for legal work.”Making Specialist Legal AI AccessibleAsk combines AI-powered legal analysis with document generation capabilities and an affordable pay-as-you-go model, making specialist legal technology accessible to small and medium-sized law firms, businesses and individuals without expensive monthly subscriptions.“Our mission is to make verifiable legal research accessible to everyone, not just large law firms that can afford expensive legal technology,” Chan concluded.About the StudyThe comparative testing was conducted by the Ask team on 27 October 2026, using 10 legal questions from each of the four jurisdictions and the free versions of the general AI platforms. The results measure legal citation frequency and volume, not overall legal accuracy. Ask received additional clarifications in eight tests, so those comparisons were not strictly identical. AI-generated legal answers should be independently verified before reliance.About AskAsk, developed by DocPro Limited, is a specialist AI legal research, analysis and document generation platform covering Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, and England and Wales.Ask was shortlisted for Legal AI Product of the Year at The Asia Legal Awards 2026.Try Ask for free:

Aruzhan Bayadilova

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Ask AI Outperforms General AI in Legal Citations and Achieves ISO 27001 Certification News Provided By DocPro Services Limited November 04, 2026, 06:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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