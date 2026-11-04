France And Italy Join 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue In Ningbo

A scenario dialogue at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port during the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue · Ningbo. (Photo: Ningbo International Communication Center)

Officials from France and Italy are among those from 15 countries in Ningbo, Nov. 2 to 5.

NINGBO, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Joachim Moyse, mayor of Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray and vice president of Métropole Rouen Normandie, and Enrico Ricci, representative of the mayor of Florence, are among officials from 15 countries at the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue · Ningbo. The meeting is being held in Zhejiang province from Nov. 2 to 5, 2026. Representatives of international organizations and companies have joined them to discuss openness and practical cooperation.Participants include Wayne Brown, mayor of Auckland, New Zealand; Enrico Ricci, representative of the mayor of Florence and president of the Economic Development Commission of the city council; and Ahmed Wazeery, secretary-general of Suez Governorate, Egypt. Hosam Alkaweesh, assistant minister of local development and environment of Egypt, is also attending. Other participants include Said Karimi, mayor of Errachidia, Morocco; Aleksandar Kitanski, mayor of Pehčevo, North Macedonia; and Sebastian Kovacs, a representative of the Wiener Neustadt city government in Austria. Liu Meng, head of the China Office of the United Nations Global Compact, and Zhou Qiangwu, former vice president and chief administrative officer of the New Development Bank, are among the representatives of international organizations.Under the theme "Openness and Connectivity for Shared Opportunities," the program comprises one main mayoral dialogue, two scenario dialogues and three cultural exchange activities.During the meeting, guests visited Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, the world's largest port by cargo throughput, as well as Ningbo Yaji Logistics Co., Ltd., Ningbo PIA Automation Holding Corp., Peacebird Group, Dongqian Lake and the Old Bund. At the port, and in the workshops of Ningbo PIA Automation where embodied robots are produced, they looked at how a city can open further and where the next opportunities lie.At the main session, 14 cooperation projects were signed, covering friendly exchanges, economic and trade cooperation, science and technology, education, and cultural tourism. Yuyao in Zhejiang and Errachidia in Morocco established friendly exchange relations, as did Yinzhou District of Ningbo and Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray in France. The Ningbo Consensus on Cooperative Development was also released. It calls on cities to remain open and connected, deepen industrial collaboration, strengthen people-to-people ties, and work together to keep industrial and supply chains stable and flowing.Joachim Moyse, mayor of Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray and vice president of Métropole Rouen Normandie, speaking in French, described the dialogue as a round table for building a framework for peace. He said that when the world makes it easy for people to lose hope, representatives should sit down together and work out that framework, because peace is what makes cooperation possible. He added that he hoped to take home Ningbo's concern for every social group and its practice of building the city around people's needs, and to share that experience in France.Ningbo, in eastern Zhejiang, is an international gateway and an advanced manufacturing base, known for the line "ancient libraries and a port connecting the world." The program includes a seven-section exhibition, "Ningbo and the World," on local companies taking the city's culture overseas. At the Night of Ningbo, classic books selected by Ningbo and the visiting cities were entered into the collection of Tianyi Pavilion, built in 1561 and the oldest private library still standing in China.Source: Ningbo International Communication Center

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France and Italy Join 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Ningbo News Provided By Infonity AI November 04, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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