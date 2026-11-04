Sage Healthcare Makes Key Director Appointments In The US And Europe

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Joe Smith (USA) and Dr Rino Coladangelo (UK/EU) bring complementary expertise in global licensing, M&A, pharma transactions and financing to Sage Healthcare.

- William MasonLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sage Healthcare Ltd (;“Sage”), a specialist global life-sciences transaction advisory firm, today announced two senior appointments to its international team: Joe Smith, based in the United States and Dr Rino Coladangelo, based in the United Kingdom, both join as Directors.The appointments strengthen Sage's advisory and execution capabilities on both sides of the Atlantic. Joe brings extensive experience in corporate and business development, licensing, mergers and acquisitions and equity financing. Rino adds senior clinical, pharmaceutical regulatory, manufacturing compliance, business leadership and life-sciences financing expertise. Both will work with Sage's global team to support biotechnology, pharmaceutical and healthcare companies pursuing strategic partnerships and transactions.“These are important appointments for Sage as we continue to strengthen our senior team in the United States and Europe. Joe brings a substantial track record in biopharmaceutical transactions as well as commercial strategy and financing, while Rino combines medical and regulatory expertise with the experience of building and successfully exiting a global pharmaceutical consultancy. Their skills are highly complementary, and both understand the practical challenges facing innovative life-sciences companies. Together, they significantly enhance the advice and execution capabilities we can offer our clients worldwide.”- Dr William Mason, Director, Sage Healthcare LtdJoe Smith - United StatesJoe is a life sciences strategy and corporate transactions leader that brings more than 20 years of experience across M&A, partnerships, capital markets, and strategy development and execution, including inorganic growth, commercial, and financing. He has led or played a key role in more than 40 healthcare corporate transactions totaling more than $32 Billion and supported more than $200 million in equity financings.Joe has held senior corporate and business development roles at both public (Impel, OncoSec, EyePoint, Valeant) and PE-backed (Adare, Aton) companies having played a significant role in transformational growth, exits, or exit opportunities for each. He founded BioVerity Partners in 2023 to provide development-stage biopharma companies fractional leadership across strategic and transactional execution. Additionally, Joe brings significant management consulting experience (Navigant, Easton Associates) and capital markets expertise (Lazard, Bear Stearns) to Sage. Joe received an M.S. and B.S. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and a Certification in Corporate Finance and Accounting from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.“I am excited to join Sage and work alongside an international team with a long history of helping life-sciences companies realise the value of their innovation. Successful transactions require building relationships, the right strategic positioning, disciplined analysis, and access to experienced decision-makers. Sage combines those qualities with a global presence, and is supported with its unique SAGEIQ intelligence capabilities. I look forward to supporting clients accomplish objectives through meaningful partnerships, acquisitions and financing opportunities."- Joe Smith, Director, Sage HealthcareDr Rino Coladangelo - UK/EuropeRino is a medically qualified life-sciences executive with extensive experience across clinical medicine, NHS management, pharmaceutical services, manufacturing compliance and corporate finance. He was Managing Director of Clinical Services at North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, co-founded the healthcare market-research business Medix UK, and subsequently served as Chief Executive Officer of Rephine, the global pharmaceutical quality and regulatory consultancy that he developed and led through its sale to private equity in 2021.He is currently Managing Director of Toro Corporate Finance, which advises on funding for pharmaceutical and life-sciences projects. His expertise spans GMP and GCP compliance, regulatory affairs, quality systems and pharmaceutical operations in major international markets. Rino trained in medicine at the University of London and holds MB BS and MRCP qualifications.“I am delighted to be joining Sage at a time when life-sciences businesses are navigating increasingly demanding development, regulatory and funding environments. My experience as a physician, pharmaceutical services executive and corporate finance adviser has shown me the importance of aligning scientific and regulatory readiness with commercial strategy. I look forward to bringing that perspective to Sage's international team and helping clients advance credible, well-structured partnerships and transactions.”- Dr Rino Coladangelo, Director, Sage HealthcareAbout Sage HealthcareSage Healthcare ( ) is a specialist global transaction advisory firm helping biotechnology, pharmaceutical and health-technology companies license, partner and complete strategic M&A transactions worldwide. Sage combines more than 30 years of senior deal-making experience, direct access to industry decision-makers and SAGEIQ, its proprietary AI-enabled global intelligence platform.Sage's principals have led more than 300 multinational transactions across the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, the Middle East and Latin America, involving assets ranging from preclinical and early clinical programmes to global commercial products. Sage maintains offices and affiliated teams across North America, Europe, China, Israel and Asia-Pacific.Services include licensing and strategic alliances; M&A and asset divestments; global acquisition and partner searches; deal readiness, transaction execution, due diligence and valuation; and strategic and non-dilutive financing through industry partnerships. Deep global data analysis is provided by Sage's Partner BioKinect, based near London ( )Media ContactDr William Mason | Executive Director, Sage Healthcare Ltd... | +44 (0)7785 950134 |

W T Mason

Sage Healthcare

+44 7785 950134

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Sage Healthcare Makes Key Director Appointments in the US and Europe News Provided By Sage Healthcare November 04, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, World & Regional



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