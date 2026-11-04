Israeli Attacks Kill Twelve Students, Eight Education Staff Across Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli military attacks across the Gaza Strip claimed the lives of at least 14 schoolchildren and eight education professionals during October, according to the Palestinian Education Ministry on Tuesday.
In a statement released late Monday, the ministry reported that the students killed ranged in age from six to 16 years old.
The education personnel among the victims included four teachers, three staff members of the Islamic University who died when the university campus was targeted, and a female academic killed in an Israeli strike on a residential apartment.
The ministry also recorded numerous injuries among children, school and university students, as well as education workers, following attacks on educational institutions and temporary learning tents throughout the previous month.
“Israeli gunfire toward residential neighborhoods and educational facilities also caused classes to be suspended or delayed at several schools,” it said.
According to the ministry, disruptions to educational activities were reported in multiple locations, including southern areas of Khan Younis, eastern Deir al-Balah, the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and several communities in the northern part of the territory.
The ministry further warned that the continued closure of border crossings and the Israeli blockade had prevented Palestinian students holding scholarships abroad from leaving Gaza, resulting in some losing the opportunity to pursue their higher education.
In a statement released late Monday, the ministry reported that the students killed ranged in age from six to 16 years old.
The education personnel among the victims included four teachers, three staff members of the Islamic University who died when the university campus was targeted, and a female academic killed in an Israeli strike on a residential apartment.
The ministry also recorded numerous injuries among children, school and university students, as well as education workers, following attacks on educational institutions and temporary learning tents throughout the previous month.
“Israeli gunfire toward residential neighborhoods and educational facilities also caused classes to be suspended or delayed at several schools,” it said.
According to the ministry, disruptions to educational activities were reported in multiple locations, including southern areas of Khan Younis, eastern Deir al-Balah, the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and several communities in the northern part of the territory.
The ministry further warned that the continued closure of border crossings and the Israeli blockade had prevented Palestinian students holding scholarships abroad from leaving Gaza, resulting in some losing the opportunity to pursue their higher education.
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