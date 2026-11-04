NCP(SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Discharged From Pune Hospital

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 4 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) President Sharad Pawar was discharged from a hospital in Pune on Wednesday. His health condition was stable after showing improvement.

He was headed straight to his Mumbai residence from the Pune hospital, according to an official statement issued by Dr Parvez K. Grant, Chief Cardiologist, Chairman, and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic.

His daughter, Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, also shared the information in her X post, writing, "Baba is much better now, and we are now driving to Mumbai. Thank you so, so much to the entire team at Ruby Hall for taking such good care of him. Grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone for all your best wishes."

Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday after experiencing a cough and chest discomfort. He had embarked on a tour of rural areas to assess the drought situation in the state. During this tour, he was interacting with farmers in drought-affected regions to understand issues such as water scarcity, crop conditions, and agricultural challenges. However, after feeling uneasy, he cut his trip short and was subsequently hospitalised for a medical check-up.

Upon complaining of chest pain while coughing and breathing, he was evaluated by doctors. He received treatment under the supervision of Dr Parvez Grant and was kept under observation as a precautionary measure.

After two days of treatment, his condition improved. Dr Grant clarified in the statement that Pawar's health was stable and he was doing fine.

This was the third time Sharad Pawar was admitted to the hospital this year. Earlier, on February 9, he was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic due to a chest infection and cough, after which he was discharged on February 14. Later, on February 22, he was hospitalised again due to mild dehydration and discharged on February 25. In November, he had to be hospitalised once again due to ill health. Following two days of treatment and improvement in his health, he was discharged on Wednesday and has left for his residence in Mumbai.

Earlier, addressing public concerns, Supriya Sule stated on social media on Monday that all of her father's vital parameters are normal and stable. "Baba has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, following a bout of cough. He is undergoing medical tests, and all his health parameters are stable. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," she said. Party representatives and medical officials had requested well-wishers and party workers to remain calm and refrain from paying attention to rumours.

Earlier, Pawar visited drought-hit regions of Solapur district on November 1 to inspect ground conditions, assess crop damage, and directly speak with affected farmers. During his visit to Tulshi village in Madha taluka -- a village severely hit by water scarcity -- he announced Rs 50 lakh in assistance. Pawar highlighted that drinking water, animal fodder, and employment support are the most urgent priorities.

He noted that over 135 water tankers are currently supplying around 139 affected villages in Solapur, with Madha taluka alone requiring 110 tankers. Pawar announced that his family would forego traditional Diwali celebrations this year to focus entirely on drought mitigation efforts and supporting affected farming communities.

He urged political parties to set aside political differences to cooperate on drought relief and appealed to both state and central governments for immediate financial support to farmers.