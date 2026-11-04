Over 600 Hours Since Rahul Gandhi Gave Presentation Against SIR, CEC Kumar Before Prez Still No Proof Submitted: Giriraj Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday criticised Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying he should face legal proceedings for spreading misinformation. He also questioned LoP Gandhi's claims of having evidence against the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, stating that he had failed to submit any proof despite more than 600 hours having passed since his presentation before the President.

Speaking to IANS, Giriraj Singh claimed, "Rahul Gandhi should face legal proceedings. He spreads misinformation. It has been more than 600 hours since he visited the President and made a presentation against the SIR and Gyanesh Kumar, claiming to have evidence. He has still not submitted any evidence. He has not submitted evidence before the Supreme Court or the Election Commission."

The Union Minister further alleged that LoP Rahul Gandhi indulged in such activities to remain in the headlines and had failed to present any economic blueprint or development model for the country.

"Rahul Gandhi does all this to remain in the headlines. He is the only Leader of the Opposition who has not presented an economic blueprint or explained what kind of development model should be followed. He has done nothing but spread lies. If you want to debate the SIR, do it in Parliament and do not run away. If you want to debate, stay and listen," he said.

Reacting to LoP Gandhi's challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a debate, Giriraj Singh said Parliament was the appropriate platform for such discussions.

"Rahul Gandhi considers the people of this country fools. The people elected Modi as Prime Minister. He became the Leader of the Opposition later, after the figure of 99 was increased to 100 by adding one more. Parliament is the place for debate. The country's Home Minister has said, 'You decide the date, and we will convene a special session.' If you have the courage, come and debate. His mother, Sonia Gandhi, remained in the country for 12 years as a foreign national without acquiring Indian citizenship. Have you come here to lecture us? Debate inside Parliament. You decide the date," he said.

On the controversy surrounding a mosque-like structure within the Krishi Bhawan complex, the Union Minister alleged that the shrine had been constructed illegally under the protection of Congress leaders.

"What is a shrine? It is a graveyard. I have been told that the shrine inside Krishi Bhawan was falsely constructed under the protection of Congress leaders. There is not even a body buried there. Jinnah's spirit resides in Owaisi's heart. He wants to divide the country, but this country will never be divided," he said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Assam Cabinet's approval of a policy making polygamy and unauthorised second marriages grounds for immediate dismissal from government service and a ban on future government employment, Giriraj Singh said, "I think every state should implement this now."