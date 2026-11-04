'Mujhe Bohot Daata': Orry Takes Another Dig At Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Shares SHOCKING Details

Orry just blew the lid off his friendship with Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh. It was brutal. Appearing on Neha Dhupia's chat show Double Date, the social media personality detailed a bitter fallout involving severe verbal scolding.

254,000 likes - that is how fast the promotional clip exploded after dropping on social media on November 2, 2026. The internet exploded. The video showed Orry reflecting on a friendship spanning back to their college days.

'Fake Friend': What Caused the Rift

"Ten years of friendship ended in silence." Orry stated that he stood by Sara, her mother, and her brother during a major legal controversy in Goa - even when friends urged him to distance himself. They never returned the support. When he faced his own difficult times, Sara vanished without making a single phone call to check on him.

That total lack of basic empathy crushed him. His disappointment grew when close friends failed to show public encouragement during his stint on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Loyalty meant nothing.

Their shared college years made the sudden silence deeply personal. He risked his standing during their high-stakes legal issues in Goa. Yet, zero outreach when he needed support destroyed every ounce of trust in the long-standing relationship.

Clash With Amrita Singh and Unfollowing

Amrita Singh delivered the breaking point. Orry claimed Sara's mother scolded and verbally abused him - an ugly exchange that prompted him to unfollow both mother and daughter on Instagram.

Continuing to pretend that everything was fine would only validate past mistreatment. The rift runs deep. "Uska maan ne mujhe bohot daati, Amrita Ali Khan. So I unfollowed her too," he can be seen saying in the video.

Social media cutoffs followed the sharp verbal conflict. By unfollowing both Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh on Instagram, Orry drew a clear boundary - refusing to maintain a public facade of friendship after suffering verbal abuse. He insists reconciliation remains completely off the table until they offer a genuine apology.

What Happens Next

YouTube hosts the complete interview via the link in the Double Date show bio. Meanwhile, neither Sara Ali Khan nor Amrita Singh has issued a public response to the allegations.

Unless they deliver a genuine apology as requested by Orry, this high-profile friendship appears permanently severed. The fallout remains a prominent topic among online followers.