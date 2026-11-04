Ramayana Promotion: Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor Head To London Ahead Of November 5 Release

Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor have arrived in London to promote their upcoming movie 'Ramayana' that is hitting global screens on November 5. The film has already seen huge advance bookings abroad. Read more here.

Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor are busy promoting their upcoming film Ramayana in London. The much-awaited film releases globally on November 5. They are joined by director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra.

They took part in a special screening in London. They had several interactions with the international media and did multiple interviews. The makers gave a grand premiere in Los Angeles.

The trio clicked some fun photos and selfies in London. They also tried to strike a pose like Ranbir Kapoor from the movie poster. The images and videos are going viral on social media.

The London tour is the last phase of their promotional tour for Ramayana. The makers will be doing special screening and advance showings of the film on November 4. The film will have its official theatrical release the following day. They are aiming to cross the 5 million dollar mark.

Ramayana is getting an amazing response internationally. Latest reports show that it has managed to rake in around 4.71 million dollars in advance ticket sales internationally.

The film has witnessed huge advance bookings in various countries. The film earned 3.56 million dollars in North America. It also earned 4,45,100 dollars in the UK and Ireland. The film also earned 4,31,700 dollars in advance ticket sales in Australia and New Zealand.

The global audience is expecting big things from this film. With trade experts speculating that they aim to smash Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2's record. Dhurandhar 2 managed to earn around ₹475.93 crore in the overseas market. Fans are excited to see what new box office records Yash, Ranbir and Sai Pallavi will create.