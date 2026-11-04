Fuze Finance And HBL Asset Management Explore Tokenising Investment Products For Pakistani Diaspora Investors

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Fuze Finance and HBL Asset Management Limited have announced they will jointly explore tokenising investment products and distributing them to Pakistani diaspora investors globally.

The companies said the initiative follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two parties. The project is described as exploratory and any future product launch would depend on legal assessment, regulatory approvals and definitive agreements.

Tokenisation to widen access to eligible investment products

Fuze Finance, described as a regulated digital assets infrastructure provider, and HBL Asset Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pakistan's HBL, said the collaboration will focus on ways Pakistani investors abroad, estimated by the companies at 13 million people worldwide, could access selected investment products through tokenisation.

The announcement says HBL Asset Management Limited would identify and structure investment products that could be suitable for tokenisation. Those products are listed as mutual funds, REITs (real estate investment trusts) and other eligible yield-generating investment assets.

According to the release, Fuze would provide the regulated digital asset infrastructure and distribution layer intended to make such products available through compliant channels.

Proof of concept to cover compliance, custody and settlement

The companies said they will initially develop a proof of concept to test technical, operational and regulatory requirements for the proposed model. The scope includes investor eligibility checks, KYC and AML controls, custody arrangements, settlement processes, and the issuance, holding, transfer and redemption of tokenised assets.

On settlement flows, the release states that potential subscription and settlement could involve fiat currencies and selected stablecoins, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

Market research cited on growth of tokenised funds

To frame the effort, the announcement cites PwC expectations that global tokenised fund assets under management could grow at a compound annual rate of 41% to reach US$715 billion by 2030, as asset managers explore how tokenisation may improve distribution and operations.

Company statements

Fuze Finance CEO and co-founder Mohammed Ali Yusuf (Mo Ali Yusuf) said in the release that tokenisation can provide investors with access to regulated financial products while maintaining institutional standards, adding that the collaboration with HBL Asset Management Limited is intended to expand access through digital asset rails with compliance and regulatory requirements built in from the outset.

HBL Asset Management Limited CEO Mir Adil Rashid said tokenisation could create new channels for asset managers to reach eligible investors beyond domestic markets, and that the companies believe there is an opportunity to connect investor audiences across“corridors” in a way that is accessible, secure and compliant. He also said they look forward to working with Fuze for the regulated digital asset infrastructure needed to meet HBL Asset's institutional standards.

Exploratory stage and conditional next steps

The announcement emphasizes that the agreement remains at the exploratory stage. Any move toward a tokenised product offering would require legal and regulatory review and final agreements between the parties.

Fuze's release also includes a disclaimer stating it does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or deal in virtual assets or provide investment advice, and that virtual assets involve significant risks such as price volatility and regulatory uncertainty.

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