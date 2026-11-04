Ethereum Core Devs Aim For Quantum Resistance By 2028 Early

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ethereum Foundation researcher Justin Drake says the network's transition to quantum-resistant infrastructure should be finished by December 2028-an accelerated goal compared with a previously published Ethereum roadmap deadline of December 2029.

Drake made the comments at Devcon 8 in Mumbai on Tuesday, outlining a schedule that would task developers with delivering three additional network upgrades within the next 24 months. The remarks suggest the research and engineering pipeline for“post-quantum and post-AI” work is moving faster than the foundation's earlier public milestones, even as the formal roadmap remains in place.

Drake's target for completing Ethereum's“post-quantum and post-AI transition” is December 2028, one year ahead of the foundation's September roadmap deadline. The accelerated plan hinges on developers delivering three more network upgrades over the next 24 months, according to Drake's Devcon remarks. The Ethereum Foundation's September protocol priorities still point to December 2029 for quantum resistance across execution, consensus, and data layers. Drake's update does not replace the roadmap and the foundation plans to reassess in January 2027, leaving room for further revisions.

Key takeawaysFrom 2029 to 2028: why the timeline matters

Ethereum's push toward quantum resistance is tied to the broader idea that future advances in computation could undermine cryptographic assumptions used today. In practical terms, timelines affect how quickly developers need to coordinate upgrades across Ethereum's ecosystem, from client implementations to application-layer cryptography planning.

Speaking at Devcon 8, Drake said the foundation's“hope” is that Ethereum can“wrap up the full post-quantum and post-AI transition” by December 2028. He further stated that developers would have 24 months to deliver three additional network upgrades to support that end date.

That framing is significant: it turns a target date into an implementation cadence, encouraging the community to plan around multiple staged changes rather than treating post-quantum migration as a single monolithic overhaul.

The foundation's published deadline still stands

While Drake's accelerated target is earlier, the Ethereum Foundation's September roadmap-published in a“protocol priorities” post-keeps a December 2029 milestone as the deadline for achieving quantum resistance across Ethereum's execution, consensus, and data layers.

Drake's remarks, according to the article's context, therefore function more as a push for faster execution than as a formal replacement of the existing roadmap. The foundation also signaled that its roadmap will be reassessed in January 2027, meaning the December 2028 target may ultimately be confirmed, modified, or treated as an aspirational schedule rather than a binding commitment.

For developers and users, this distinction matters. Build and integration timelines-especially for wallets, staking infrastructure, and application cryptography-depend on whether deadlines are contractual roadmaps or engineering goals subject to change.

Earlier engineering signals: leanVM and 2027–2028 deployment plans

The December 2028 framing aligns with earlier discussions by Drake about a technology progression that begins with work on leanVM and then expands into broader post-quantum deployment.

In August, Drake outlined production-ready leanVM technology with a 2027 target and described subsequent post-quantum deployments across Ethereum's three layers in 2028, as reported in earlier coverage from Cointelegraph (including a report focused on the“production-ready leanVM” plan and a 2027/2028 pathway).

That sequence is important because it suggests the foundation is not only thinking about cryptographic changes in the abstract, but is tying them to concrete execution environments and layered system components. If leanVM improvements land on schedule, the earlier December 2028“wrap up” date could become more achievable-though Ethereum's upgrade coordination remains a complex, multi-client process.

Competition and criticism: other networks question Ethereum's timing

Ethereum's quantum-resistance timeline has already drawn scrutiny from developers outside the Ethereum ecosystem. The acceleration announced by Drake may help address some of that pressure, but it also highlights the lack of consensus on what“enough time” looks like.

Earlier reporting noted that Starknet developers have been evaluating their own path to post-quantum capabilities. In October, Starknet's community backed research aimed at becoming an independent post-quantum layer-1 network, according to the referenced coverage.

StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sasson previously told Cointelegraph that Ethereum's 2029 target was“too late,” warning that deadlines could slip. That critique reflects a common tension in post-quantum planning: timelines must balance engineering reality (coordinating audits, client releases, and migrations) with the urgency of preparing for cryptographic transitions before risk becomes acute.

Drake's new target could be read as an effort to preempt that critique by narrowing the gap between research goals and public milestones. Still, since the foundation's published deadline remains December 2029 pending reassessment, investors and builders should treat December 2028 as an ambitious endpoint rather than a finalized replacement date.

What to watch next

With the foundation scheduled to reassess the roadmap in January 2027, readers should watch for whether the December 2028 target is echoed in updated protocol priorities and whether Ethereum's planned upgrade packages align with Drake's stated“three additional network upgrades” over the next 24 months.

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