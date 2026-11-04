Iran Pursues Regional Security Framework Through Continued Gulf Dialogue
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed Tuesday that Tehran remains engaged in discussions with Saudi Arabia as it seeks to establish a regional security framework managed by neighboring countries without “any foreign military presence.”
In a statement published on X, Araghchi emphasized that Iran does not consider Gulf Cooperation Council members adversaries and highlighted ongoing diplomatic engagement with several regional governments.
“We have no hostility toward the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council,” Araghchi said on US social media company X.
“We appreciate the positive role played by Qatar and Oman and continue our dialogue with Saudi Arabia,” he added.
“Our goal is to reach new regional security arrangements established by the countries of the region themselves, away from any foreign military presence,” Araghchi said.
During an interview with Qatar-based Al Jazeera on Monday, the Iranian diplomat revealed that Tehran had discussed potential regional security mechanisms with Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan following recent visits by delegations from the three countries to the Iranian capital.
“The talks focus on cooperation among regional powers in addressing political, security and economic challenges,” he said, adding that the participating countries had agreed to maintain consultations through various diplomatic channels.
Araghchi also stressed that Iran did not intend to attack “friendly Gulf countries.” However, he warned that American military installations and other US-linked targets across the region could become part of Tehran's response if Washington launched another military operation against Iran.
In a statement published on X, Araghchi emphasized that Iran does not consider Gulf Cooperation Council members adversaries and highlighted ongoing diplomatic engagement with several regional governments.
“We have no hostility toward the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council,” Araghchi said on US social media company X.
“We appreciate the positive role played by Qatar and Oman and continue our dialogue with Saudi Arabia,” he added.
“Our goal is to reach new regional security arrangements established by the countries of the region themselves, away from any foreign military presence,” Araghchi said.
During an interview with Qatar-based Al Jazeera on Monday, the Iranian diplomat revealed that Tehran had discussed potential regional security mechanisms with Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan following recent visits by delegations from the three countries to the Iranian capital.
“The talks focus on cooperation among regional powers in addressing political, security and economic challenges,” he said, adding that the participating countries had agreed to maintain consultations through various diplomatic channels.
Araghchi also stressed that Iran did not intend to attack “friendly Gulf countries.” However, he warned that American military installations and other US-linked targets across the region could become part of Tehran's response if Washington launched another military operation against Iran.
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