French Students Block Schools as Nationwide Protests Gain Momentum
(MENAFN) Several secondary schools and universities across France faced disruptions early Tuesday as student organizations prepared for nationwide demonstrations expected to attract thousands of participants, according to reports.
Educational institutions in Paris remained among the affected locations, while blockades were also reported in Marseille and Toulouse. In Toulouse, 12 of the city's 13 high schools experienced disruptions on Monday.
Student associations in Lille also urged young people to continue the mobilization, calling for further demonstrations as part of the wider protest movement.
The campaign, dubbed "Black Tuesday" by high school student organizations, was also expected to extend to Lyon, where local authorities authorized a student-led march.
In the capital, police estimated that between 15,000 and 30,000 people could participate in the planned demonstrations following the student organizations' calls for mobilization.
However, the Paris police prefecture had prohibited a proposed march from the Pantheon toward the headquarters of the French business association Medef on Monday, arguing that the planned route was "incompatible with the security constraints currently in force."
Organizers subsequently suggested an alternative route connecting Porte de Charenton with Porte de Montreuil. The revised arrangement was then contested before an administrative court.
In Lyon, the regional prefecture reported that approximately 900 people participated in a demonstration, while youth organizations estimated attendance at 1,500. Authorities said the march proceeded without incidents.
Educational institutions in Paris remained among the affected locations, while blockades were also reported in Marseille and Toulouse. In Toulouse, 12 of the city's 13 high schools experienced disruptions on Monday.
Student associations in Lille also urged young people to continue the mobilization, calling for further demonstrations as part of the wider protest movement.
The campaign, dubbed "Black Tuesday" by high school student organizations, was also expected to extend to Lyon, where local authorities authorized a student-led march.
In the capital, police estimated that between 15,000 and 30,000 people could participate in the planned demonstrations following the student organizations' calls for mobilization.
However, the Paris police prefecture had prohibited a proposed march from the Pantheon toward the headquarters of the French business association Medef on Monday, arguing that the planned route was "incompatible with the security constraints currently in force."
Organizers subsequently suggested an alternative route connecting Porte de Charenton with Porte de Montreuil. The revised arrangement was then contested before an administrative court.
In Lyon, the regional prefecture reported that approximately 900 people participated in a demonstration, while youth organizations estimated attendance at 1,500. Authorities said the march proceeded without incidents.
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