Russian Airports Face Growing Disruptions from Ukrainian Drone Strikes
(MENAFN) Ukrainian drone operations targeting Russian territory are increasingly disrupting the country's aviation industry, contributing to growing numbers of delayed and canceled flights as authorities impose additional airspace restrictions.
Russian airports recorded approximately 3,594 flight restrictions between January and October, according to data compiled by aviation monitoring service Doletit using figures from the country's Federal Air Transport Agency.
The restrictions have affected airports located near the Ukrainian border, as well as major international aviation hubs in Moscow, including Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky.
Authorities have frequently suspended aircraft arrivals and departures during nighttime hours, with approximately half of the latest restrictions introduced between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Moscow time.
Disruptions intensified significantly last month, when 545 separate restrictions were recorded, representing an almost ninefold increase compared with the 60 reported during the same period last year.
The repeated interruptions have also placed additional pressure on aviation logistics and passenger transportation. Russia's Transport Ministry reported a 20.3% increase in flights delayed by more than two hours between January and August.
The situation became particularly pronounced in October, when more than 51,900 flights experienced delays of at least 15 minutes, while over 7,000 services were canceled across 118 airports throughout the country.
Russian airports recorded approximately 3,594 flight restrictions between January and October, according to data compiled by aviation monitoring service Doletit using figures from the country's Federal Air Transport Agency.
The restrictions have affected airports located near the Ukrainian border, as well as major international aviation hubs in Moscow, including Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky.
Authorities have frequently suspended aircraft arrivals and departures during nighttime hours, with approximately half of the latest restrictions introduced between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Moscow time.
Disruptions intensified significantly last month, when 545 separate restrictions were recorded, representing an almost ninefold increase compared with the 60 reported during the same period last year.
The repeated interruptions have also placed additional pressure on aviation logistics and passenger transportation. Russia's Transport Ministry reported a 20.3% increase in flights delayed by more than two hours between January and August.
The situation became particularly pronounced in October, when more than 51,900 flights experienced delays of at least 15 minutes, while over 7,000 services were canceled across 118 airports throughout the country.
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