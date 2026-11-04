Bangladesh Garment Workers Continue Strike Over Minimum Wage Demands
(MENAFN) Garment industry employees in Bangladesh staged a third consecutive day of protests on Tuesday, calling for a 100% increase in the minimum monthly wage amid mounting living costs.
Demonstrators disrupted traffic near major manufacturing centers surrounding the capital, Dhaka, blocking streets and key transport routes in Mirpur, Savar, Gazipur and Ashulia.
The demonstrations also led to confrontations with police in several locations, resulting in multiple arrests.
Police had announced on Monday that approximately 50 individuals had been detained, including members of the banned Awami League, the political party led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was removed from office.
The labor protests began on Sunday, with workers seeking a monthly minimum salary of 30,000 taka ($243), more than twice the existing wage of approximately $101. Employees argue that higher living expenses have made an increase necessary.
The unrest has also disrupted factory operations. At least 50 garment manufacturers in Gazipur announced temporary leave for their employees because of the security situation, according to reports.
In Dhaka, two stations on the city's metro rail network were also temporarily shut down for several hours following confrontations between demonstrators and security forces.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said the workers' demands had been "met and a wage board has been constituted for this purpose."
Demonstrators disrupted traffic near major manufacturing centers surrounding the capital, Dhaka, blocking streets and key transport routes in Mirpur, Savar, Gazipur and Ashulia.
The demonstrations also led to confrontations with police in several locations, resulting in multiple arrests.
Police had announced on Monday that approximately 50 individuals had been detained, including members of the banned Awami League, the political party led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was removed from office.
The labor protests began on Sunday, with workers seeking a monthly minimum salary of 30,000 taka ($243), more than twice the existing wage of approximately $101. Employees argue that higher living expenses have made an increase necessary.
The unrest has also disrupted factory operations. At least 50 garment manufacturers in Gazipur announced temporary leave for their employees because of the security situation, according to reports.
In Dhaka, two stations on the city's metro rail network were also temporarily shut down for several hours following confrontations between demonstrators and security forces.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said the workers' demands had been "met and a wage board has been constituted for this purpose."
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