Sudanese Army Intercepts Drone Entering from Ethiopian Territory
(MENAFN) Sudan's military announced Tuesday that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed a “hostile” drone after it crossed into the country from neighboring Ethiopia.
According to an army statement, the unmanned aircraft was brought down over Blue Nile state in southeastern Sudan after entering Sudanese airspace from across the Ethiopian border.
The military did not disclose who operated the drone, where it originated, what its intended target was or the specific circumstances of the interception.
Ethiopian officials had not immediately responded to the Sudanese military's announcement.
Sudan has been experiencing an ongoing war between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions from their homes.
Blue Nile state, which shares borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan, has also faced armed clashes and security challenges during the conflict.
The war has further strained relations along Sudan's international borders, with the military repeatedly alleging that foreign parties are supporting the RSF, claims that several countries have rejected.
According to an army statement, the unmanned aircraft was brought down over Blue Nile state in southeastern Sudan after entering Sudanese airspace from across the Ethiopian border.
The military did not disclose who operated the drone, where it originated, what its intended target was or the specific circumstances of the interception.
Ethiopian officials had not immediately responded to the Sudanese military's announcement.
Sudan has been experiencing an ongoing war between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and forced millions from their homes.
Blue Nile state, which shares borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan, has also faced armed clashes and security challenges during the conflict.
The war has further strained relations along Sudan's international borders, with the military repeatedly alleging that foreign parties are supporting the RSF, claims that several countries have rejected.
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