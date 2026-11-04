Airstrikes Hit Houthi Weapons Depots, Military Vehicles in Yemen
(MENAFN) Four airstrikes struck weapons storage facilities and military vehicles belonging to Yemen's Houthi group at the Central Security Camp in Al-Bayda province, according to reports citing field sources.
No information was immediately available regarding possible casualties or the extent of the damage. The identity of the party responsible for carrying out the strikes also remained unknown.
The Houthis maintain control over most of Al-Bayda, a strategically significant province in central Yemen that shares borders with eight other provinces.
The reported attack comes as fighting between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces continues. Since Oct. 5, government troops have been carrying out an operation known as "Dawn of Yemen," seeking to restore control over state institutions and retake the capital, Sanaa, from the group.
Hostilities between the rival sides resumed in July, resulting in thousands of people being killed or injured and forcing more than 250,000 others to flee their homes, according to UN reports.
The renewed clashes brought an end to a period of relative calm that had lasted since April 2022, further intensifying the country's already severe humanitarian crisis. Continued fighting and population displacement have added to the challenges facing communities across Yemen.
The country has been engulfed in civil war since the Houthis took control of Sanaa and several other provinces in September 2014. In March 2015, a Saudi-led military coalition intervened in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government, marking a major escalation in the conflict.
No information was immediately available regarding possible casualties or the extent of the damage. The identity of the party responsible for carrying out the strikes also remained unknown.
The Houthis maintain control over most of Al-Bayda, a strategically significant province in central Yemen that shares borders with eight other provinces.
The reported attack comes as fighting between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces continues. Since Oct. 5, government troops have been carrying out an operation known as "Dawn of Yemen," seeking to restore control over state institutions and retake the capital, Sanaa, from the group.
Hostilities between the rival sides resumed in July, resulting in thousands of people being killed or injured and forcing more than 250,000 others to flee their homes, according to UN reports.
The renewed clashes brought an end to a period of relative calm that had lasted since April 2022, further intensifying the country's already severe humanitarian crisis. Continued fighting and population displacement have added to the challenges facing communities across Yemen.
The country has been engulfed in civil war since the Houthis took control of Sanaa and several other provinces in September 2014. In March 2015, a Saudi-led military coalition intervened in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government, marking a major escalation in the conflict.
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