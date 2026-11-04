Cyberattacks Hit Russian, Ukrainian Emergency Alert Applications
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine have accused unidentified attackers of targeting their respective emergency notification applications following the conclusion of a temporary local ceasefire on Sunday.
The first reports emerged from Kyiv late Sunday, when Ukraine's Air Force warned that its public air raid alert application had “likely been compromised” by Russian hackers.
Responding to a notification circulating on the platform that warned of a possible radiation threat in Kyiv, the Ukrainian Air Force stated: “There is no radiation threat,” while the country's Center for Strategic Communications blamed Russia for the alleged intrusion.
In a statement published on X, the center pointed to what it described as “evidenced by the appearance of several unusual alerts,” including a notification written in Russian.
Ukraine's air raid alert service subsequently announced that “unauthorized parties” had interfered with the application's operations, prompting its temporary suspension.
“Our team is implementing additional security measures to protect the app and prevent similar incidents in the future,” it added.
Several hours later, Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry announced that its own mobile application had also experienced a “massive” cyberattack, which “allowed malicious actors to disseminate false information to the public.”
The first reports emerged from Kyiv late Sunday, when Ukraine's Air Force warned that its public air raid alert application had “likely been compromised” by Russian hackers.
Responding to a notification circulating on the platform that warned of a possible radiation threat in Kyiv, the Ukrainian Air Force stated: “There is no radiation threat,” while the country's Center for Strategic Communications blamed Russia for the alleged intrusion.
In a statement published on X, the center pointed to what it described as “evidenced by the appearance of several unusual alerts,” including a notification written in Russian.
Ukraine's air raid alert service subsequently announced that “unauthorized parties” had interfered with the application's operations, prompting its temporary suspension.
“Our team is implementing additional security measures to protect the app and prevent similar incidents in the future,” it added.
Several hours later, Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry announced that its own mobile application had also experienced a “massive” cyberattack, which “allowed malicious actors to disseminate false information to the public.”
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