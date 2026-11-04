IRGC Claims Naval Mines Destroy Four Tankers Near Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed Wednesday that four oil tankers had been destroyed after striking naval mines while attempting to navigate a restricted shipping route south of the Strait of Hormuz.
The vessels were still burning following the explosions, the IRGC said in a statement. It also reported detaining two additional ships for breaching Iranian shipping restrictions.
In a separate claim, the IRGC said its air defense units had intercepted and destroyed a US-made MQ-9 drone over the strait at 4:30 a.m. local time (0100 GMT). The force described the incident as the 56th time it had brought down an aircraft of this type.
According to the statement, the operations involved the IRGC's naval and aerospace forces, which it said had delivered "heavy blows on the enemy."
The military organization also warned that Iranian forces remained prepared to deliver a "final blow" against Israel and the United States.
The reported incidents unfolded as diplomatic efforts continued to address tensions between Washington and Tehran, particularly disagreements over the US naval blockade and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar has maintained its mediation efforts between the two sides.
Iran said Monday that it was continuing to exchange messages with Washington through intermediaries. Tehran has also insisted that reopening the strategic waterway depends on the United States lifting its naval blockade.
The latest developments come against the backdrop of a wider confrontation that began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran. Tehran subsequently retaliated against Israel and US-linked assets across the region before a ceasefire was reached in April.
Washington and Tehran had previously signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. However, implementation of the agreement stalled amid disagreements over the security arrangements governing maritime traffic.
The vessels were still burning following the explosions, the IRGC said in a statement. It also reported detaining two additional ships for breaching Iranian shipping restrictions.
In a separate claim, the IRGC said its air defense units had intercepted and destroyed a US-made MQ-9 drone over the strait at 4:30 a.m. local time (0100 GMT). The force described the incident as the 56th time it had brought down an aircraft of this type.
According to the statement, the operations involved the IRGC's naval and aerospace forces, which it said had delivered "heavy blows on the enemy."
The military organization also warned that Iranian forces remained prepared to deliver a "final blow" against Israel and the United States.
The reported incidents unfolded as diplomatic efforts continued to address tensions between Washington and Tehran, particularly disagreements over the US naval blockade and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar has maintained its mediation efforts between the two sides.
Iran said Monday that it was continuing to exchange messages with Washington through intermediaries. Tehran has also insisted that reopening the strategic waterway depends on the United States lifting its naval blockade.
The latest developments come against the backdrop of a wider confrontation that began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran. Tehran subsequently retaliated against Israel and US-linked assets across the region before a ceasefire was reached in April.
Washington and Tehran had previously signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. However, implementation of the agreement stalled amid disagreements over the security arrangements governing maritime traffic.
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