Erdogan Meets South Korean President to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in Seoul, where the two leaders subsequently led discussions between their respective delegations.
Following their private bilateral meeting, Erdogan and Lee jointly chaired closed-door negotiations before appearing at a joint press conference.
Earlier, Lee and his wife welcomed Erdogan and Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan upon their arrival at the presidential palace. The two presidential couples also exchanged introductions involving members of their official delegations.
The reception was attended by several senior Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, alongside other government representatives.
During the visit, Erdogan highlighted South Korea's potential role as a strategic partner in Türkiye's plans to develop its second nuclear power facility in Sinop, located along the country's Black Sea coastline.
Speaking ahead of his trip, Erdogan said the visit was intended to deepen political consultations and revive economic cooperation between Ankara and Seoul.
"We regard the Republic of Korea as a great potential collaborator on this initiative," Erdogan said.
Following their private bilateral meeting, Erdogan and Lee jointly chaired closed-door negotiations before appearing at a joint press conference.
Earlier, Lee and his wife welcomed Erdogan and Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan upon their arrival at the presidential palace. The two presidential couples also exchanged introductions involving members of their official delegations.
The reception was attended by several senior Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, alongside other government representatives.
During the visit, Erdogan highlighted South Korea's potential role as a strategic partner in Türkiye's plans to develop its second nuclear power facility in Sinop, located along the country's Black Sea coastline.
Speaking ahead of his trip, Erdogan said the visit was intended to deepen political consultations and revive economic cooperation between Ankara and Seoul.
"We regard the Republic of Korea as a great potential collaborator on this initiative," Erdogan said.
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