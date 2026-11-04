Turkmenistan, German Eastern Business Association Discuss Trade And Investment

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the German Eastern Business Association have explored expanding trade, investment cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in several sectors, according the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The talks were held during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Michael Harms, Executive Director of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations.

According to the publication, the discussions focused on strengthening business contacts between the two countries and expanding mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation.

“Particular attention was also paid to the prospects for implementing joint projects in industry, energy, agriculture and transport and logistics, as well as opportunities for introducing advanced German technologies,” the report says.

Earlier, Vladimir Nikitenko, Regional Director for Central Asia at the German Eastern Business Association, told Trend in an exclusive interview that contract between Turkmenistan's state concern Turkmengas and the German engineering company Vietz GmbH is a concrete example of the positive development of German-Turkmen economic ties.

He noted that the shift toward direct cooperation with manufacturers creates new opportunities for German industrial companies to expand their presence in Turkmenistan. "This creates better opportunities for German industrial companies to establish direct relationships with state customers and to expand cooperation beyond equipment deliveries into engineering, modernization, maintenance and long-term technical services," he added.