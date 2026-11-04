From Portable Boosters To Permanent Onboard Starting Support: Leagend Revolutionizes Jump-Starting At AAPEX 2026

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS400 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS200 with smart APP

Permanently installed onboard, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series supports daily starts and adds Forced Start assistance when battery power runs low.

- leagend management teamLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A jump starter has traditionally been a tool for emergencies, brought out only when a vehicle refuses to start. But what if starting assistance were already installed, helping the vehicle through everyday starts and providing an additional source of cranking power when the original battery struggles?At AAPEX 2026, leagend is challenging this conventional approach with its SuperCap Jump Starter Series. Designed for permanent onboard installation, the system goes beyond portable emergency boosters by combining automatic starting assistance, intelligent energy management and a dedicated Forced Start Mode.The concept represents a significant shift in how a jump starter is used. Instead of waiting for a breakdown, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series becomes part of the vehicle's everyday starting support, helping reduce battery stress while providing an additional starting option when needed.As a top manufacturer specializing in automotive battery testing and monitoring technologies, leagend brings more than 20 years of industry experience and manufacturing expertise to this development, offering a differentiated solution for the global automotive aftermarket.Permanent Installation: From Emergency Backup to Everyday Starting SupportThe defining innovation of the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series lies in its permanently installed design.Unlike conventional portable boosters that require separate storage, periodic charging and manual connection, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series is installed directly on the vehicle's starting battery, keeping starting assistance onboard and available during everyday operation.At the heart of the system is a battery-free supercapacitor bank that stores electrical energy and rapidly releases high current when needed. The system automatically replenishes its stored energy through the vehicle's electrical system and monitors starting conditions to determine when additional assistance is required.During engine cranking, the supercapacitors supply supplementary current, sharing part of the heavy electrical load normally placed on the original battery. By reducing repeated high-current discharge stress, the system can help slow battery wear and contribute to longer service life.Permanent installation also calls for efficient energy management. The leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series combines automatic energy replenishment with intelligent low-power operation to minimize its electrical demand when the vehicle is not in use. With an average standby current of approximately 3mA, it is engineered for long-term onboard operation.A dedicated leagend Smart App further extends its functionality, allowing users to monitor the vehicle battery and supercapacitor unit, track voltage, temperature and starting performance, review historical records and receive abnormal-condition alerts.For drivers, this means less dependence on a separate emergency booster. For automotive businesses, it introduces a different product proposition: starting assistance that becomes part of everyday vehicle use rather than a tool reserved for emergencies.Forced Start Mode: Another Source of Power When the Battery Falls ShortPermanent installation changes how a jump starter is used. Forced Start Mode extends what it can do.When the original vehicle battery is severely discharged and cannot deliver sufficient cranking current, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series offers an additional starting option through its stored supercapacitor energy.Unlike conventional lithium-powered boosters, the system stores energy in supercapacitors rather than an internal lithium battery. With sufficient energy available, users can activate Forced Start Mode to release high current for emergency engine cranking in supported vehicle applications.The function can be activated through the Manual Discharge button on the device or via the leagend Smart App. If the vehicle battery cannot provide enough energy to recharge the supercapacitors, the system also supports external Type-C charging before a Forced Start attempt.This capability builds naturally on the permanent-installation concept. During normal operation, the system automatically manages stored energy and provides supplementary starting assistance. When the original battery cannot deliver the required cranking power, Forced Start Mode makes that stored energy available for an additional starting attempt.The result is one onboard system with two complementary advantages: everyday starting support that helps reduce battery stress, and an additional source of cranking power when the original battery falls short.Built for Diverse Vehicles and Extreme ClimatesTo meet different vehicle and market requirements, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series includes four models: leagend JS200, leagend JS300, leagend JS400 and leagend JS600. The first three serve a range of 12V passenger vehicle applications, while the leagend JS600 extends the lineup to compatible 24V commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses.Beyond vehicle compatibility, the series is engineered for demanding climates. With an operating temperature range of -40°C to 80°C, the leagend SuperCap Jump Starter Series is designed to maintain stable, reliable performance even in extreme cold, making it particularly relevant for regions where low temperatures place greater demands on vehicle starting systems.Its supercapacitor-based architecture also eliminates the need for an internal lithium battery, avoiding associated battery-aging and thermal-management concerns. Combined with rapid energy replenishment and low standby current, these characteristics support long-term onboard installation across a wide range of operating environments.For distributors and importers, the combination of vehicle coverage, low-temperature performance and permanent installation offers a differentiated solution for various regional markets and customer needs.Bringing New Value to the Automotive AftermarketThe commercial potential of permanently installed starting support becomes clearer when viewed through the needs of different vehicle users.For service vehicles and commercial fleets that undergo frequent starting cycles, supplementary cranking assistance can help reduce the repeated high-current burden on the original battery. For vehicles parked for extended periods, intelligent low-power management supports long-term onboard use. In regions with harsh winters, reliable low-temperature operation is another important consideration for starting equipment.These applications create opportunities for aftermarket businesses to offer more than conventional emergency boosters.Importers and distributors can expand their starting equipment portfolios with a differentiated onboard solution covering both passenger and commercial vehicle applications. Battery retailers and professional workshops can introduce permanent installation alongside battery testing, replacement and maintenance services. Fleet service providers and automotive equipment suppliers can evaluate the technology for customers with specific vehicle operating requirements.For OEM/ODM and private-label partners, leagend brings established product development and manufacturing capabilities to support market-specific solutions and long-term cooperation.The opportunity extends beyond adding another jump starter to an existing product range. It lies in offering customers a different approach to vehicle starting support, one that combines everyday functionality with additional emergency starting capability.Meet leagend at AAPEX 2026: Explore the Next Opportunity in Jump-StartingAs AAPEX 2026 brings together automotive aftermarket professionals in Las Vegas, leagend invites international distributors, importers, wholesalers, automotive brands, battery specialists and professional service providers to discover its SuperCap Jump Starter Series.Visitors can meet the leagend team to explore the technology, compare models, discuss vehicle applications and evaluate opportunities for regional distribution, private-label development and OEM/ODM cooperation.Looking beyond conventional portable boosters? Discover how permanently installed SuperCap starting technology can differentiate your product portfolio and open new opportunities in your market.Visit leagend at Booth V7315, Level 2, The Venetian Expo, to discuss your product requirements and potential business cooperation directly with the manufacturer.AAPEX 2026 Exhibition Information.Dates: November 3–5, 2026.Venue: The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Booth: V7315, Level 2For product specifications, sample evaluation, distribution partnerships, private-label projects and OEM/ODM inquiries, contact:Business Inquiries:...About leagendFounded in 2005, leagend is a top manufacturer specializing in automotive battery testing and monitoring technologies, with more than 20 years of industry experience.Backed by independent R&D and manufacturing capabilities, leagend offers a comprehensive automotive electronics portfolio, including high-precision battery testers, ultra-low-power battery monitors, battery chargers, SuperCap jump starters, OBD II diagnostic tools and thermal imaging products.Serving international distributors, importers, automotive brands and professional service providers, leagend supports global partners through product sourcing, regional distribution, private-label programs and OEM/ODM cooperation.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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From Portable Boosters to Permanent Onboard Starting Support: leagend Revolutionizes Jump-Starting at AAPEX 2026 News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. November 04, 2026, 06:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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