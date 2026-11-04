Htag Opens Australian Commercial Property Sales Data To AI Assistants Through MCP

HtAG commercial sold-property search finds sold Australian commercial property by location, category, tenure, price, date and size, through the HtAG API and MCP.

A live HtAG API search on 4 November 2026 returned 14 industrial sales within 5 km of Huntingwood NSW since 1 November 2025; one had a recorded sale price.

Each HtAG commercial sold search starts from an anchor, covers a radius up to 5 km or a whole suburb, applies filters and returns comparable sales.

Self-serve API and MCP tool lets developers and AI assistants search sold industrial, office, retail and other commercial property across Australia.

- Mat Djolic, Founder, HtAG AnalyticsMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On 4 November 2026, HtAG Analytics launched commercial sold-property search in its Developer Portal, making Australian commercial comparable sales available through a self-serve REST API and through MCP (Model Context Protocol), the open standard AI assistants such as Claude use to call external data tools. Searches are billed per row from A$0.075, and the first 25 rows are free.Commercial comparable sales are some of the hardest evidence to find in Australian property, because most commercial sales are marketed as "contact agent" and the price is rarely published. In an HtAG sample of 274 commercial sales recorded within 5 km of Sydney's CBD between 1 November 2025 and 4 November 2026, 33 sales (12.0%) carried a recorded sale price. Victoria's new rule requiring agents to publish sold prices within seven days, in force since 1 October 2026, applies to residential property sales.The market that evidence serves is large. Australia recorded A$85.6 billion of commercial property sales across 9,015 transactions in 2025, according to Ray White, and CBRE reported A$19.0 billion of commercial investment in the first half of 2026, up 16% on a year earlier.How the search worksThe new endpoint, GET /v1/property/commercial/sold/search, finds sold commercial property around an address, an address key or a latitude and longitude, within a radius of up to 5 km or across a whole suburb. Results can be filtered by category, by tenanted investment or vacant possession, by sale date and sale price, and by floor area and land area, and sorted by newest sale or nearest distance.Nine category filters are available: industrial, office, retail, showroom, medical, development land, hospitality and leisure, rural agribusiness, and other. Each result can include the address and its distance from the search point, the sold date, the recorded sale price where disclosed, floor and land area, zoning and land use, year built and tenure. Where a price exists, it is the price recorded for the transfer of title, never an asking price.A worked exampleIn a test search on 4 November 2026 for industrial sales within 5 km of 6 Woods Close, Huntingwood NSW, sold since 1 November 2025, the API returned 14 sales: 8 sold with vacant possession, 4 sold tenanted and 2 did not state tenure, with floor areas from 211 to 5,248 square metres. One of the 14 had a recorded sale price.Built for AI assistantsThe same search is available as a tool, search_commercial_sold_properties, on HtAG's MCP server. A user who has connected HtAG to Claude or another MCP-compatible assistant can ask in plain English, for example: "industrial sales within 5 km of [address] in the last 12 months, tenanted only, nearest first." HtAG's connectors are listed in Anthropic's Claude connector directory."Most commercial sale prices never become public, and we would rather show that plainly than pretend otherwise," said Mat Djolic, Founder of HtAG Analytics. "What changes today is the search. Comparable evidence that used to take phone calls, PDFs and spreadsheets is now one API call, or one question to an AI assistant."Access and pricingAccess is self-serve at htagai, with a no-code Playground for running searches in the browser. Rows are billed on HtAG's Enhanced tier at A$0.075 per row at list price, including GST. Every account receives its first 25 rows free on each endpoint, linked annual HtAG Professional and Elite plans receive 90% off data rates, and usage is capped at 10,000 billable rows per organisation per month.HtAG is among the first in Australia to make commercial comparable sales available to AI assistants through MCP, and one of the few providers offering self-serve, pay-per-row access to Australian commercial sales data, which is otherwise sold mainly through enterprise contracts. The search is designed for commercial and buyers' agents, valuers, commercial lenders and brokers, developers assessing sites, and proptech teams building comparable-sales evidence into their own products.ScopeThe endpoint covers sold, comparable-sales data only. It does not currently include commercial leasing, rents, yields or for-sale listings. Not every sale has a published price, and sales whose address was withheld by the selling agent are not returned.About HtAG AnalyticsHtAG Analytics is an Australian property intelligence platform for property investors, buyers' agents, mortgage professionals, proptech developers and enterprise clients. It covers 7,000+ suburbs with 150+ metrics and 537 LGA dashboards, delivered through the HtAG platform at com and a Developer Portal at htagai offering 104+ REST endpoints and 70+ public MCP tools across 6 MCP servers.

Mat Djolic

HtAG Analytics

+ +61407259833

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HtAG Opens Australian Commercial Property Sales Data to AI Assistants Through MCP News Provided By HtAG Analytics November 04, 2026, 06:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.