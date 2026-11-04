Ellen Hayes Announces Farewell Album 'Behind My Eyes'

Ellen Hayes

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning national gospel recording artist, songwriter, producer, arranger, and choir director Ellen Hayes proudly announces the release of her highly anticipated farewell album, Behind My Eyes-a deeply personal collection of music that reflects a lifetime of faith, perseverance, worship, and God's unfailing grace.For more than three decades, Hayes has devoted her life to ministry through music. From directing choirs and developing vocalists to writing, producing, and arranging songs that have inspired audiences around the world, she has faithfully answered God's call. Behind My Eyes serves as the musical testimony of everything she has seen, endured, celebrated, and overcome."This album is more than a collection of songs," says Hayes. "It is my testimony. Every lyric tells a story of God's faithfulness through seasons of joy, heartbreak, victories, disappointments, and unwavering hope. These are the things people don't always see-behind my eyes."The album features a rich blend of musical styles that have shaped Hayes' career, including traditional gospel, contemporary gospel, hymns, soul-infused worship, and inspirational originals. Listeners will experience heartfelt renditions of timeless hymns such as Precious Lord and The Old Account, along with a moving interpretation of Thank You Lord, made famous by the late Walter Hawkins. The project also showcases powerful original compositions written by Hayes herself, including the uplifting single Count Your Blessings, which encourages listeners to focus on God's goodness regardless of life's challenges.Adding to the album's emotional depth are performances from members of Hayes' own family, who provide background and featured vocals throughout the project. The album also honors the lasting musical contributions of beloved musicians Darryl Smith and Darryl Dixon, whose performances continue to resonate on several recordings included on the album.Throughout her remarkable career, Ellen Hayes has released multiple recording projects, earned industry recognition, served as a songwriter for the Gospel Music Workshop of America (GMWA), hosted Beats & Blessings Radio on WMKM 1440 AM, founded Songs and Melodies Records LLC, and dedicated herself to mentoring aspiring artists and strengthening communities through music and health advocacy.Although Behind My Eyes marks Hayes' final full-length album, she emphasizes that this is not the end of her musical ministry."My assignment isn't over," Hayes explains. "While this will be my final album, I will continue writing, producing, and releasing singles as the Lord leads. Music will always be part of my purpose."Behind My Eyes is both a celebration of an extraordinary musical journey and an invitation for listeners to reflect on God's faithfulness in their own lives. Whether through joyful praise, quiet worship, or heartfelt testimony, every song reminds us that God has been present through every chapter-even the ones hidden behind our eyes.

Olivia Long

Olivia Long PR

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Ellen Hayes Announces Farewell Album 'Behind My Eyes' News Provided By Olivia Long PR November 04, 2026, 06:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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