MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Of 1,457 companies checked by hand, 130 list a postal route to cancel and 12 say mail is not processed; 41 publish a cancellation P.O. box (2.8%).

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Postbye (postbye), a subscription cancellation service that mails a formal cancellation letter tracked until it is delivered, has published a set of statistics on how subscription companies take cancellations. The figures come from its research database of 8,694 subscription companies, 1,457 of which Postbye checked by hand against their own pages, the newest on November 4, 2026. The statistics describe that database, not every subscription company in the market.

The headline finding is how rarely a company's own pages list the post as a way to cancel. Of the 1,457 companies checked, 130 (8.9%) list a postal route for cancelling, whether alone or among other options. The other 1,327 (91.1%) list only their own routes, such as online, by phone or by email. Of those 1,327, 12 say they do not process cancellations sent by mail, 0.8% of all the checked companies.

A dedicated address for cancellations is rarer still. Forty-one of the 1,457 verified companies (2.8%) publish a cancellation P.O. box, named for cancellations on the company's own pages and separate from the head-office address. Postbye gives Noom and LA Fitness as examples. For the rest, a letter goes to the mailing address on file, and Postbye holds one for 8,152 of the 8,694 companies. An order for one of the other 542 is handled by hand.

The same page counts the traps that the 1,457 verified companies list in their official terms: 1,454 of them (99.8%) list at least one. The most common is no refund or a limited refund, found in the terms of 607 companies (41.7%), followed by a fee to cancel or leave early at 401 (27.5%), billing through an app store at 271 (18.6%) and a notice period at 150 (10.3%). Postbye notes that a company can appear in more than one row and that the table is a keyword count, not a legal reading of each contract.

The statistics also measure demand. Citing Google Ads keyword data for October 2026, the page tracks 8,942 distinct search queries made of the word "cancel" and a company name, which people in the US run 725,060 times a month on average in total. The figures are Google search volumes, not visits to Postbye. Among Postbye's categories, streaming and entertainment accounts for the most, 221,310 monthly searches or 30.5% of the total, ahead of software and apps with 209,460 (28.9%).

"In our view, the striking part is the gap: people search for how to cancel a company by name hundreds of thousands of times a month, yet few companies' own pages list the post as a way to cancel," a Postbye Team representative said. "We think that is why it helps to know which companies take mail at all before anyone writes a letter, and a letter to a company that lists only other routes should come after trying those routes first."

On that point the page advises readers to cancel through the route a company lists first, and notes that a letter to those companies adds a dated written record of the request. The page also tables automatic renewal laws across 51 jurisdictions, checked on October 27, 2026: 23 (22 states and the District of Columbia) have a general law, 23 regulate only certain contracts and 5 have none that Postbye found.

Postbye states that the figures are computed from the research database behind its company guides, not from a survey of customers, and its methodology section lists each file and the date it was last checked. The full tables and sources are in the subscription cancellation statistics guide, which was last reviewed on November 4, 2026.

Postbye is independent and not affiliated with the companies named in its guides.

About Postbye

Postbye (postbye) cancels subscriptions for you by mailing a formal cancellation letter, tracked until it is delivered. It publishes cancellation guides for 8,694 subscription companies, 6,157 of them sorted into 30 category hubs.

Postbye Team

Postbye

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Subscription Cancellation Statistics: 130 of 1,457 Hand-Checked Companies List a Postal Route to Cancel News Provided By Postbye November 04, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods



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