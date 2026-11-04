Influential Women: Tracy Queensberry, Builds Governance Systems That Turn Strategy Into Accountable Execution

UT, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enterprise Governance and Transformation Leader Tracy Queensberry Designs Frameworks That Align Policy, Technology, and Operations Across Complex Federal ProgramsTooele, Utah – Tracy Queensberry is an enterprise governance and transformation leader whose work centers on information governance, regulatory compliance, and operating model architecture in highly complex and regulated environments. Based in Tooele, she currently leads enterprise governance and modernization initiatives supporting large-scale federal programs. Her work focuses on aligning policy, regulatory requirements, technology, and operational practices to strengthen accountability and support sustainable organizational transformation. Her professional focus rests on building governance systems that reduce fragmentation, strengthen collaboration, and improve execution across an entire enterprise.Tracy brings more than 20 years of experience spanning federal government, research and development, and enterprise environments. Over that time, she has led major initiatives in information governance, records management, digital modernization, and cross-functional program execution. Her work has included developing metadata architectures, strengthening compliance across regulated data environments, and establishing governance structures that enhance transparency, accountability, and operational resilience. Her areas of specialty reach into policy guidance for federal agencies and bureaus, compliance with federal regulations and legal obligations, the interpretation and resolution of regulatory findings, and risk management in secure environments. She is also experienced in project management within regulated settings, in streamlining business functions, and in transitioning physical activities to electronic ones. Colleagues and clients recognize her ability to translate complex regulatory and business requirements into practical, scalable systems, and she helps organizations bridge the gap between strategy and execution.Her educational path reflects the same persistence that defines her career. Tracy earned her GED before continuing her education, completing an associate degree in Medical Administration, a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Human Management, with a minor in Communication, at the University of Phoenix. Her educational journey reflects the persistence, determination, and commitment to continued growth that have shaped her career. Today, she is increasingly focused on the evolving role of AI governance and the importance of establishing frameworks that support responsible innovation while maintaining regulatory compliance, accountability, and organizational safeguards. She is a selected speaker for the 2026 NAGARA Annual Conference, and as a featured contributor with Influential Women, she has published 17 articles on leadership, governance, and organizational transformation.Tracy attributes her success to her father and the environment in which she was raised. He taught her resilience and independence, and he encouraged her to figure things out for herself rather than wait for others to solve her problems. Growing up in a large family with diverse needs further shaped her ability to adapt, to stay persistent, and to approach every challenge with a mindset focused on solutions. She has said that her humility was also ingrained by her father, and that while she is honored by the recognition, she has never thought of herself as influential. Instead, she has always preferred to keep her head down, do the work, and help other people along the way.The best career advice Tracy has received is captured in a memorable phrase: we make better pirates than poets. To her, it means there is no need to constantly reinvent the wheel. When something already exists and works well, the smarter path is to use it, improve it, and give proper credit to its source. That mindset has shaped the way she approaches governance, transformation, and leadership, allowing her to build on proven foundations while adding lasting value.For young women entering her industry, Tracy recommends surrounding themselves with people who support their growth and success. The right mentors and peers, she explains, will lift a person up, while the wrong environment can quietly limit progress. She also encourages young professionals to find the courage to distance themselves from influences that do not support their long-term development. In a video conversation with Influential Women, she urged women not to let the limits society places on them actually hold them back. She noted that most people would not be where they are if they had listened to all the outside chatter, and that success comes from reaching into one's own heart, staying strong, and aligning with people who believe in the goal.Looking at her field, Tracy sees AI governance as both one of the biggest challenges and one of the greatest opportunities. Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming embedded in operational systems, yet the governance frameworks needed to regulate its use in highly controlled environments have not fully matured. The opportunity, in her view, lies in building strong governance structures that allow organizations to use AI responsibly while preserving compliance, accountability, and security. She has learned to trust thoughtful conviction over popular opinion, observing that the ideas most often questioned have frequently delivered the greatest long-term impact.Integrity is the value Tracy holds above all others, in both her work and her personal life. She believes in leading by example and in holding herself to the same standards she expects from the people around her. Without integrity, she explains, trust cannot exist, and without trust, neither effective leadership nor sound governance is possible. Her writing for Influential Women extends these principles, exploring how the way leaders speak to themselves shapes the way they lead others, and why grace and accountability can work together rather than against each other. She has also reflected on how life's difficult decisions outside the office build the judgment, compassion, and steadiness that leaders bring back to work.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Tracy serves on the Board of Directors as Secretary-Treasurer for one of the largest nonprofit organizations serving multiple counties in Central Texas, contributing her experience in organizational governance, financial stewardship, and accountability. Through her articles, she encourages others to become the reason someone believes they can succeed, whether by recognizing potential before it becomes experience, sharing knowledge freely, or opening a door for a colleague who is just starting out. She makes a point of celebrating the moments that show how far she has come, and seeing her first masterclass published was one of those milestones. She also counts her December 2025 wedding among the meaningful moments she shares on her profile.From earning her GED to leading enterprise governance and modernization efforts across complex federal environments, Tracy has built a career grounded in resilience, practical wisdom, and an unwavering commitment to integrity. Her work helps organizations govern information responsibly, prepare for the arrival of AI, and close the distance between strategy and everyday execution. At the same time, her mentorship and writing remind others that influence does not require a title, only the willingness to believe in someone and act on that belief. Tracy Queensberry continues to show that strong governance, grounded in trust and integrity, creates organizations and people capable of lasting success.Learn More about Tracy Queensberry:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Tracy Queensberry, Builds Governance Systems That Turn Strategy Into Accountable Execution News Provided By Influential Women November 04, 2026, 06:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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