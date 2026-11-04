Reddit Challenges Australia's Underage Social Media Restrictions in Court
(MENAFN) Reddit has challenged Australia's restrictions on social media access for children under 16, describing the legislation as "poorly designed and ineffective" and arguing that it prevents young people from taking part in political discussions.
The company's arguments were presented Tuesday as Australia's High Court opened a two-day hearing examining constitutional challenges filed by Reddit and the advocacy organization Digital Freedom Project.
Reddit's legal representatives argued that the legislation, which was rapidly passed by parliament in 2024, places broad limitations on political communication, according to reports.
The company maintained that although teenagers can still access and view online material, they cannot publish posts, leave comments or participate in discussions without having registered accounts.
Reddit also disputed the government's decision to classify its platform among the social media services subject to age-based restrictions.
Meanwhile, Australian authorities defended the legislation, arguing that the restrictions are essential to shield children from harmful online material and social media features that could encourage addictive usage patterns.
Implemented in December 2025, the measure obliges 10 major platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Reddit, to prevent users below the age of 16 from holding accounts.
The company's arguments were presented Tuesday as Australia's High Court opened a two-day hearing examining constitutional challenges filed by Reddit and the advocacy organization Digital Freedom Project.
Reddit's legal representatives argued that the legislation, which was rapidly passed by parliament in 2024, places broad limitations on political communication, according to reports.
The company maintained that although teenagers can still access and view online material, they cannot publish posts, leave comments or participate in discussions without having registered accounts.
Reddit also disputed the government's decision to classify its platform among the social media services subject to age-based restrictions.
Meanwhile, Australian authorities defended the legislation, arguing that the restrictions are essential to shield children from harmful online material and social media features that could encourage addictive usage patterns.
Implemented in December 2025, the measure obliges 10 major platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Reddit, to prevent users below the age of 16 from holding accounts.
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