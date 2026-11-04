Implenia Wins Contract For Technical Fit-Out Of A Data Centre In Switzerland
(MENAFN- EQS Group) Glattpark (Option), 4 November 2026 – A global provider of sustainable digital infrastructure has commissioned Implenia to carry out the building technology fit-out (power supply, cooling, ventilation, plumbing, fire protection, etc.) for the construction of a new data centre in Switzerland. The contract value for Implenia is in the low three-digit millions. Implenia has already constructed this data centre as a core and shell project. Winning this contract is in line with Implenia's strategy to further expand its expertise in the growing data centre market to consolidate its leading position in this sector.
The project comprises the turnkey construction and commissioning of the complete MEP infrastructure (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing) for the data centre, covering an area of approximately 33,000 m2 including power supply, cooling, fire protection, control systems, ancillary facilities and other relevant fit-out works. At the heart of the facility are the redundant power supply, the battery systems and emergency generators for uninterrupted power supply, as well as the high-performance cooling system. A photovoltaic system and a concept for utilising waste heat for district heating are also provided for. Work has already started and the project is expected to be completed in 2028.
Adrian Wyss, Head Division Buildings at Implenia, commented on winning the contract:“We look forward to contributing our extensive expertise and experience in building technology – including highly complex properties such as hospitals and laboratory buildings – and project management to this challenging project and would like to thank our client for the trust in Implenia.”
The project comprises the turnkey construction and commissioning of the complete MEP infrastructure (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing) for the data centre, covering an area of approximately 33,000 m2 including power supply, cooling, fire protection, control systems, ancillary facilities and other relevant fit-out works. At the heart of the facility are the redundant power supply, the battery systems and emergency generators for uninterrupted power supply, as well as the high-performance cooling system. A photovoltaic system and a concept for utilising waste heat for district heating are also provided for. Work has already started and the project is expected to be completed in 2028.
Adrian Wyss, Head Division Buildings at Implenia, commented on winning the contract:“We look forward to contributing our extensive expertise and experience in building technology – including highly complex properties such as hospitals and laboratory buildings – and project management to this challenging project and would like to thank our client for the trust in Implenia.”
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