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Transportation Q & A for the 9th CIIE

04.11.2026 / 07:25 CET/CEST

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SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from go



The 9th China International Import Expo will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10. Here are 10 transportation FAQs to help you plan your trip. Q: Will there be traffic restrictions? A: The area requiring special permits for entry near the National Exhibition and Convention Center will be smaller than in 2025. Q: If I'm driving myself, where can I park? A: Limited temporary parking lots are available around the NECC and can be reserved in advance. Q: With so many parking lots, which one should I choose? A: Shuttle buses connect temporary parking lots farther from the NECC with the P5 parking lot near the venue. Visitors parking at lots closer to the NECC can walk to the exhibition halls. Q: I won't have my license plate number until right before the CIIE. Will I be able to reserve a parking spot by that time? A: Yes. Parking spaces outside the restricted area can be reserved online one hour in advance. However, to secure a parking spot, it is recommended that you make your reservation at least one day in advance. Q: If I'm taking a taxi or ride-hailing vehicle, where can I be dropped off? A: The P0, P1, P6 (before noon daily), P8, and P15 parking lots near the NECC have been designated as drop-off points for taxis and ride-hailing vehicles to "stop and go". Q: If I need to take a taxi to leave, where can I find one? A: From 1 pm to 8 pm daily, a sufficient number of taxis will be available at the P6 parking lot on the east side of the NECC. Q: If I need to take a ride-hailing vehicle to leave, where can I be picked up? A: Ride-hailing passengers may be picked up at the P0 or P1 parking lot after 3 pm each day. After 7 pm, passengers may be picked up at convenient locations surrounding the NECC. Q: If I'm taking public transportation to the NECC, what are my options? A: Metro Lines 2 and 17 run directly to the NECC Station. You can transfer to them from other metro lines. Bus No 71 will be extended to the P5 parking lot near the NECC. Q: If I'm taking public transportation to leave the NECC, what are my options? A: You can take Metro Line 2 or 17 to leave the NECC. You can also go to the P5 parking lot and take the extended Bus No 71 or a metro shuttle bus. Q: I'm staying at a nearby hotel where no metro station is found within walking distance. Are there any other transportation options? A: Shuttle buses will connect the NECC to hotels in the Beidi, Zhudi, Xujing, and Jiuting areas. Please consider booking a room at one of these hotels. Click the link to read the original article:





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