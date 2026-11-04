ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Incoming Orders

ASTA Energy Solutions AG secures first US long-term agreement and opens sales office in the United States

04.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASTA Energy Solutions AG secures first US long-term agreement and opens sales office in the United States

Virginia Transformer Corporation, one of the leading US manufacturers of power transformers and a long-standing customer, signs long-term agreement through 2029

Dedicated US sales office to open in the first quarter of 2027 US demand to be served from ASTA's growing global production network Oed (Austria), 4 November 2026 – ASTA Energy Solutions AG (“ASTA”), a leading manufacturer of copper winding and conductor components, has signed a long-term agreement (LTA) with Virginia Transformer Corporation, one of the leading North American manufacturers of power transformers, running through the end of 2029. It is ASTA's first long-term agreement for the US market. Virginia Transformer has been a customer of ASTA for many years – so far on the basis of individual orders. The new agreement follows the proven structure of ASTA's existing LTAs: in a market where high demand meets limited production capacity, the customer secures long-term supply volumes. In return, ASTA gains planning certainty for the ongoing expansion of its plants. The US market is an important growth market for ASTA: grid expansion, rising electricity demand and the addition of new generation capacity are driving demand for power transformers there. ASTA currently generates a single-digit percentage of its consolidated revenue in the US. As announced, ASTA decided in the fourth quarter of 2026 on its next steps in the US market: as a first step, the company will open its own sales office in the United States in the first quarter of 2027 and significantly step up its market development on the ground. US customers will continue to be supplied from the global production network, whose capacity is currently being expanded at all sites as planned. In the medium to long term, establishing its own manufacturing presence in the United States through an acquisition remains a strategic option. The company continues to actively monitor the market for such opportunities. Any such investment would have to meet ASTA's quality standards and offer a return appropriate to the location. The current priority is the ramp-up of the existing plants. Karl Schäcke, CEO of ASTA Energy Solutions AG:“Our first long-term agreement in the United States, with a partner that has trusted us for many years, is a strong signal. It affirms our approach: we grow together with our customers, as partners and with a sense of proportion. We do not rule out manufacturing in the United States in the future – but it has to match our standards for quality and returns. With our own sales office, we are now moving closer to our US customers and will supply them from our proven production network.” About ASTA Energy Solutions AG

ASTA Energy Solutions AG is a leading global manufacturer of high-precision copper solutions for power generation, power transmission and e-mobility. With a corporate history spanning more than 210 years and around 1,600 employees at six sites on three continents, ASTA combines unique technological expertise with a global production network. Its long-standing customers include leading companies of the global energy transition such as Siemens Energy, GE Vernova, Hitachi and Andritz. Following its successful IPO in January 2026, ASTA was admitted to the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange within a very short time and has since met the stringent transparency and reporting requirements of the Prime Standard. Contact:

Christoph Rainer

Head of Investor Relations

ASTA Energy Solutions AG

Phone: +43 664 8080 5500

Email:... 04.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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