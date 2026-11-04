Raj CM Sharma Holds Security Meet, Directs Special Surveillance In Sensitive Areas Ahead Of Festive Season

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed police and administrative officials to strengthen law and order arrangements across the state ahead of the festive season. With major festivals, including Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, approaching, he stressed the need for comprehensive security arrangements at markets, religious places, public spaces and tourist destinations.

Chairing a high-level law and order meeting on Tuesday night, the Chief Minister said the festive season witnesses a significant increase in public movement, placing additional responsibilities on the police administration. He instructed senior police officers to personally visit the field, review security arrangements and ensure a peaceful and safe environment.

He also directed officials to take immediate cognisance of any incident and respond without delay. The Chief Minister directed police officials to ensure adequate deployment of personnel at major markets, religious places, bus stands, railway stations and other crowded locations. He called for increased foot patrolling and night patrolling, along with effective checkpoint arrangements.

Police presence should remain consistent in sensitive and vulnerable areas to prevent untoward incidents and maintain public confidence.

Emphasising the need to maintain the momentum of the ongoing anti-drug campaign, CM Sharma warned that drug traffickers could attempt to exploit the police administration's increased engagement during the festive season. He directed officials to maintain strict surveillance over drug trafficking activities, identify active traffickers and organised syndicates, and take effective action to dismantle their networks.

The Chief Minister also called for heightened vigilance against cybercrime during the Diwali season, when online transactions and digital activity generally increase. He instructed cybercrime teams to remain operational round the clock and ensure prompt action on complaints. He stressed the importance of gathering intelligence about cybercriminals, identifying their networks and taking preventive measures to stop cyber fraud before it occurs.

CM Sharma directed officials to identify communally sensitive areas and maintain effective surveillance. He also called for strict action against individuals spreading rumours, misinformation or inflammatory content on social media. Police teams were instructed to coordinate with social media experts and closely monitor potentially disruptive online activity.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to organise meetings with members of Community Liaison Groups (CLGs), CLG Youth wings and Suraksha Sakhis ahead of Diwali. He emphasised that any misinformation must be promptly verified and followed by appropriate action to prevent tension and maintain communal harmony.

The CM instructed all Inspectors General of Police (IGs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to continuously review the crime situation in their respective jurisdictions. He said district-level crime patterns should be analysed in detail to identify the reasons behind any increase in criminal activities. Based on these assessments, officials should prepare concrete action plans for crime prevention.

CM Sharma emphasised that responsibility for controlling crime rests with police leadership and directed IGs and SPs to discharge their duties with full accountability.

Highlighting the increased traffic pressure in markets during the festive season, the Chief Minister called for comprehensive traffic management and proper parking arrangements. He directed officials to ensure that shoppers and commuters do not face unnecessary inconvenience and that roads remain clear for emergency vehicles. He also suggested holding consultations with local traders to address traffic-related concerns and instructed authorities to ensure that CCTV cameras installed in marketplaces remain fully operational.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure strict compliance with safety standards at firecracker shops and retail outlets. He called for special vigilance against the illegal sale and storage of firecrackers. Firefighting equipment and emergency response systems in areas with firecracker shops must remain fully functional and ready to deal with any emergency.

Referring to letters of appreciation received from women across Rajasthan, CM Sharma highlighted the positive feedback regarding the state's Kalika Patrolling Units. He said these units are helping prevent crimes against women and strengthening women's sense of safety and confidence. The Chief Minister noted that the initiative was receiving encouraging responses from women across the state.

With the beginning of the tourist season, the Chief Minister said major destinations across Rajasthan are expected to receive visitors from different parts of India and abroad. He directed officials to deploy adequate police personnel at popular tourist locations and ensure comprehensive security arrangements.

Along with visitor safety, he emphasised the importance of tourist convenience, stating that visitors should not face difficulties during their stay and should leave Rajasthan with a positive experience.

The CM, in a post on X, said (in Hindi), "There will be no compromise on the peace and security of the state. Instilling fear of the law among criminals and confidence in security among the general public remains our topmost priority."

The high-level meeting was attended through video conferencing by Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Bhaskar A. Sawant, all Inspectors General of Police and District Superintendents of Police. Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Akhil Arora and other senior Police Department officials were also present.