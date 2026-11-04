Sanskrit Vedic Rituals At DMK Veteran Durai Murugan's Family Wedding Spark Debate Over Dravidian Ideals

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) The wedding of DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan's granddaughter in Chennai has triggered a debate within Dravidian political circles after the ceremony was conducted according to traditional Hindu customs, accompanied by the chanting of Sanskrit Vedic hymns, in contrast to the simple, self-respect marriage tradition long championed by the party.

The marriage of Senthamarai, daughter of Vellore DMK MP, Kathir Anand, and granddaughter of Durai Murugan, to Deepak Ravi was held in Chennai recently.

The grand ceremony attracted prominent political leaders, film personalities and other dignitaries.

DMK President M.K. Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and party Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi were among those who attended the wedding.

Several former ministers and senior political figures were also present, including PMK founder S. Ramadoss, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and former Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Actors Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan were among the celebrities who attended the function. The celebrations featured a musical performance by noted film composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, while celebrity chef Madhampatty Rangaraj was associated with the wedding feast.

However, the elaborate celebrations have been overshadowed by a controversy over the religious rituals performed during the marriage.

The chanting of Sanskrit Vedic mantras and the observance of traditional Hindu wedding rituals have drawn criticism from sections of the Dravidian movement, which has historically opposed Brahminical religious practices and promoted rationalism, social equality and self-respect marriages.

Former DMK MP Senthil Kumar and Dravidian movement ideologue Suba Veerapandian, president of the Dravida Iyakka Tamilar Peravai, were among those reported to have expressed disappointment over the ceremony.

The controversy assumes political significance because Durai Murugan is one of the DMK's longest-serving leaders and occupies the influential position of General Secretary, second only to the party president in its organisational hierarchy.

For decades, the DMK has promoted self-respect marriages, a concept popularised by social reformer E.V. Ramasamy Periyar. Such marriages reject the necessity of priests, Sanskrit mantras and conventional religious rituals, emphasising equality between the bride and groom.

The Dravidian movement considers these ceremonies an important expression of its ideological commitment to rationalism and opposition to caste-based religious practices.

Critics have also pointed to Udhayanidhi Stalin's earlier controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma, arguing that the performance of Vedic rituals at the wedding of a senior DMK leader's granddaughter raises questions about consistency between the party's ideological positions and the personal practices of its leaders.

The incident has renewed discussion over the extent to which the DMK's traditional rationalist principles continue to influence the private lives of its senior functionaries.

At the same time, the controversy raises a broader question about the distinction between a political party's ideological commitments and the freedom of individual families to follow their preferred religious and cultural traditions.

There has been no indication that the wedding ceremony represented any change in the DMK's official position on self-respect marriages or its broader Dravidian ideology.

-IANS

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