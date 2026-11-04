Buxa Tigress Captured In Assam Brought Back To West Bengal After 100-Km Journey

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 4 (IANS) A tigress from West Bengal's Buxa Tiger Reserve, which had strayed into Assam after travelling more than 100 km, was safely brought back to the reserve in the early hours of Wednesday, following a coordinated operation by forest officials of the two states.

Identified as BT1, the tigress was captured in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Tuesday after wandering across the West Bengal-Assam border and reaching human settlements. She was transported back to Buxa on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Her safe return brought considerable relief and cheer to forest department officials and staff deployed at the Buxa Tiger Reserve in northern West Bengal.

West Bengal Forest Minister Manoj Oraon expressed happiness over the successful operation and said the tigress was in good health.

“She is absolutely healthy. However, she will be kept under observation for some more days,” the minister said.

He added that after being released into an enclosure at the Buxa Tiger Reserve, the tigress moved towards a nearby waterbody.

“Forest department workers and veterinary doctors were reassured by her movement. She was also given her favourite food. She seemed very smart. She constantly tried to escape from being recaptured. However, finally, it was possible to recapture her,” Oraon said.

The tigress, which was brought from Bihar, was released into the wild at Buxa Tiger Reserve on October 2. However, she subsequently travelled more than 100 km through forested areas and crossed into Assam, eventually reaching Raimona National Park in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

From October 23 onwards, BT1 continued moving through forested landscapes before approaching human settlements in Kokrajhar district, raising concerns over the safety of both the animal and local residents.

The movement prompted forest officials in West Bengal and Assam to launch a coordinated operation to track her location, monitor her movements and prevent any possible conflict with people.

Teams from the two states worked together to ensure the safe capture of the animal. The operation culminated in her capture on Tuesday, paving the way for her return to Buxa.

Forest officials will continue to monitor BT1's health and behaviour during the observation period before taking a decision on her further movement.