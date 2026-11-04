Fakeeh Health Dubai Mall Supports Emarat Al Aman Season 7 As Exclusive Healthcare Provider

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Fakeeh Health Dubai Mall Leads Healthcare Support at Emarat Al Aman Season 7, Strengthening Dubai's Culture of Safety Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, the healthcare group reinforces its commitment to community safety, with its management and staff playing an active role in the four-day eventDubai, UAE – 5 November 2026: Fakeeh Health Dubai Mall has marked its participation in the seventh season of Emarat Al Aman as the event's exclusive healthcare provider, supporting Dubai's efforts to strengthen community safety and wellbeing while taking an active part in the four-day initiative.Held from November 2 to 5 at Dubai Mall's Zabeel Sports District, the event took place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and was organised by the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) in partnership with Dubai Mall – Emaar.Fakeeh Health Dubai Mall's involvement went beyond its role as the event's healthcare provider. Its management and staff contributed to the initiative throughout the four days, while a team of employees also joined the competitions, winning a number of prizes alongside participants from government entities and private-sector organisations.The participation reflects Fakeeh Health's commitment to supporting the UAE's wider efforts to promote safety, security and community wellbeing, recognising that healthcare organisations have a responsibility that extends beyond hospitals and clinics.Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, Group CEO and Board Member of Fakeeh Health UAE and CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital, emphasised the importance of healthcare institutions working alongside government and private-sector partners to support the safety and prosperity of the Emirates.“Safety and health are closely connected, and both are essential to the wellbeing of our communities. The UAE has made safety and security a national priority, and initiatives such as Emarat Al Aman demonstrate what can be achieved when organisations and individuals work together towards a common goal,” said Dr. Abdelghany.“At Fakeeh Health, we believe our responsibility goes beyond providing medical care. We also have a role in supporting initiatives that make our communities safer and healthier. I am particularly pleased with the commitment shown by the Fakeeh Health Dubai Mall management and team, who contributed to the event and participated enthusiastically in its activities.”The Fakeeh Health Dubai Mall management team played an important role in coordinating the organisation's involvement, with employees contributing their time and efforts throughout the event. Their participation in the competitions, which resulted in several prizes, added to the team's contribution to the initiative.Now in its seventh season, Emarat Al Aman has become an established platform for promoting safety awareness and cooperation across Dubai. Led by SIRA, the initiative has brought together more than 1,000 teams and 4,300 participants since its launch, encouraging leadership, teamwork and shared responsibility through a series of physical and mental challenges.This year's edition, held under the theme“Safety is a Shared Responsibility”, featured 16 interactive challenges and brought together more than 30 partners and supporters, including government authorities, security organisations and leading private-sector companies.Fakeeh Health Dubai Mall joined these organisations in supporting an initiative that reflects Dubai's emphasis on public safety, community participation and quality of life.Through its involvement, Fakeeh Health reaffirmed its commitment to working with partners across the UAE to promote a culture in which health, safety and security are recognised as shared responsibilities.About Fakeeh HealthFakeeh Health is an integrated healthcare group providing hospital, outpatient, academic and medical education services. With more than four decades of experience in healthcare, the group is committed to advancing patient care, medical education, research and clinical excellence.For more information: