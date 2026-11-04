Trump Claims GOP Would Have Won 'Landslide' With Him On Ballot - Analyst Sees 'Absolute Bloodbath' For AI Stocks



Trump claimed Republicans would have won a landslide had he been on the ballot as Democrats secured Senate control and were projected to win the House.

Ryan Detrick warned about the combination of a Republican president and Democratic Congress. Gordon Johnson called the Senate outcome a surprise, while Nate Silver's model had favored a Democratic victory.

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Republicans would have won a landslide had he been on the ballot as Democrats captured the Senate and projected to win the House, while market strategists warned of gridlock and growing risks for AI investors.

Election-night nerves turned trading screens red: the SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) fell 0.8%, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) lost 1.2% and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) slipped 0.5% overnight heading into Wednesday.

The selloff extended to index futures, with Dow futures down 0.3%, S & P 500 futures off 0.6%, and Nasdaq-100 futures about 0.8% lower. Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) also fell overnight, tumbling over 6% to $6.30.

Trump Claims Landslide As Democrats Gain Ground

“I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!” Trump said on Truth Social as Republican losses mounted Tuesday. The claim followed his appeal just days earlier for supporters to treat the midterms as a vote on his presidency. At a weekend rally in Dubuque, Iowa, he told voters to“pretend I'm on the ballot,” putting his leadership at the heart of the campaign.

Democrats secured Senate control after flipping Republican-held seats in six states. Roy Cooper won in North Carolina, James Talarico in Texas, Annie Andrews in South Carolina, Sherrod Brown in Ohio, Adam Hamilton in Kansas and Josh Turek in Iowa.

The party was also projected to win a House majority, putting Democrats in position to challenge Trump's agenda across both chambers. Counting continues, with final seat totals still unsettled.

Before posting his landslide claim, Trump struck a more conciliatory tone in a late-Tuesday interview.“I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” he said, expressing willingness to cooperate with Democrats and adding:“We'll probably work something out.”

AI Investors Brace For Political Fallout

World Trade Securities CEO Nicholas Mugalli warned about the election's potential market fallout.“Tonight is an absolute bloodbath for all investors especially AI investors,” he said on X.

Mugalli pointed to Texas' importance as a hub for AI data centers, warning that Democratic gains could bring tougher regulation. He also criticized Trump's handling of inflation and living costs.

Carson Group Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick raised broader concerns about the prospect of a Republican president facing a Democratic Congress.“The worst possible combination is a Republican President and a Democratic Congress. Futures seem to agree so far,” he said on X.

Senate Takeover Splits Forecasters

GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson called the Democratic Senate takeover a surprise, saying the Washington consultants he follows had either viewed control as a toss-up or expected Republicans to hold the chamber.“NONE of them predicted the Democrats would take the Senate,” he said on X.“No matter what ANYONE tells you, this is 100% a surprise.”

Other forecasters had seen a stronger Democratic outlook. Before the vote, polling analyst Nate Silver's model gave the party an 80% chance of winning the Senate, while his election-day analysis called Democrats clear favorites for the House.

Silver linked Republicans' troubles to Trump's unpopularity, the Iran war, fuel prices and public anxiety about AI data centers.“All of these problems are Trump's fault. He almost seems to have a death wish in these midterms,” Silver said before the results.

Historian Allan Lichtman also anticipated big Democratic gains.“I am expecting a net gain of 40 U.S. House and 6 U.S. Senate seats. Let's see how close we get,” he said on X.

GOP Losses Spark Warnings Across Politics And Markets

Infowars founder Alex Jones portrayed Republican losses as a major blow to Trump's political coalition. In an X post, he quoted Richard Baris, a pollster and managing director of Big Data Poll:“This Is A Beating That Will Keep Republicans Out Of The Senate For 10 Years!” Jones added:“THE TRUMP COALITION HAS BEEN OBLITERATED!”

Meanwhile, economist Peter Schiff saw a different consequence: Democratic victories could give Trump someone to blame if the economy deteriorates.“Since the Democrats swept the midterms, Trump has the scapegoat he needs for the coming economic collapse,” Schiff wrote on X, calling the outcome a sweep.

Former Goldman Sachs strategist Robin Brooks turned to the potential fallout beyond Washington, questioning whether Democratic gains could increase the likelihood of renewed fighting with Iran.“I think it raises the odds of war,” he said. Brooks also linked the risk to the outlook for oil and precious metals.

Gridlock Could Preserve Trump's Economic Agenda

James Thorne, chief market strategist at Wellington-Altus, said that a divided government could preserve much of Trump's economic agenda, even as it makes new legislation harder to pass.

“If Democrats control the House and Senate with a Republican president, the Hamiltonian economic agenda stays largely intact,” he said.“Gridlock freezes the existing framework.” Thorne said existing tax provisions, production incentives and tariffs would be difficult to unwind. He viewed the election as a demand to tackle affordability and end the Iran conflict.

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