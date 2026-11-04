Albay Province Faces Growing Concerns After Mayon Ash Emission
(MENAFN) The Mayon Volcano in the Philippines released a large ash cloud on Tuesday, raising concerns about continued volcanic activity in Albay province in the country's southeast.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) documented 13 volcanic earthquakes and one rockfall event during the preceding 24 hours, according to its latest monitoring report.
The agency also detected limited Strombolian activity, involving intermittent explosions that release volcanic gases and fragments of molten rock. A plume was observed rising approximately 100 meters (328 feet) above the crater before moving southwest.
Meanwhile, sulfur dioxide emissions from the volcano reached 1,751 tons per day on Monday.
Mayon remains under Alert Level 3, with authorities maintaining a ban on access within the volcano's permanent danger zone, which extends six kilometers (3.7 miles) from the crater. Aviation operators have also been advised to avoid the surrounding area.
Officials warned nearby communities of potential hazards, including falling volcanic ash, lava flows and rockfalls.
The heightened alert was introduced on Friday after a moderately explosive eruption produced a thick ash plume that climbed approximately 3,000 meters (9,842 feet) above the summit, leading authorities to issue evacuation warnings for surrounding communities.
Situated in Albay province within the Bicol region of southern Luzon, Mayon is recognized as one of the country's most frequently active volcanoes.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) documented 13 volcanic earthquakes and one rockfall event during the preceding 24 hours, according to its latest monitoring report.
The agency also detected limited Strombolian activity, involving intermittent explosions that release volcanic gases and fragments of molten rock. A plume was observed rising approximately 100 meters (328 feet) above the crater before moving southwest.
Meanwhile, sulfur dioxide emissions from the volcano reached 1,751 tons per day on Monday.
Mayon remains under Alert Level 3, with authorities maintaining a ban on access within the volcano's permanent danger zone, which extends six kilometers (3.7 miles) from the crater. Aviation operators have also been advised to avoid the surrounding area.
Officials warned nearby communities of potential hazards, including falling volcanic ash, lava flows and rockfalls.
The heightened alert was introduced on Friday after a moderately explosive eruption produced a thick ash plume that climbed approximately 3,000 meters (9,842 feet) above the summit, leading authorities to issue evacuation warnings for surrounding communities.
Situated in Albay province within the Bicol region of southern Luzon, Mayon is recognized as one of the country's most frequently active volcanoes.
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