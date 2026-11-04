Qalibaf Says Washington Holds Key to Preventing Renewed War with Iran
(MENAFN) Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Tuesday that Tehran had presented Washington with a “firm and rational” response, placing responsibility on the United States to determine whether further military confrontation can be avoided.
Addressing lawmakers during a parliamentary session, Qalibaf, who heads Iran's negotiating delegation in discussions with Washington, emphasized that his country remained open to diplomatic engagement while maintaining its readiness for a potential conflict.
“Iran has delivered a firm and rational response to the American side, and now the ball is in America’s court to prevent war,” he said.
He also highlighted the readiness of Iran's armed forces, stating that the military remained fully prepared to defend the country against possible threats.
“If Washington makes another strategic mistake, it should know that this time it will face a new battlefield and will find itself even more desperate to seek a way out,” he warned.
Qalibaf further accused Washington of maintaining a longstanding strategy aimed at establishing control over Iran. He argued that the United States had previously pursued this objective through governments willing to cooperate with its policies but was now relying on military pressure, economic measures and psychological warfare.
The parliamentary speaker insisted that Iran would not yield to threats of military action, cautioning that any miscalculation by the United States could provoke an unpredictable response.
He added that any Iranian military retaliation against a renewed attack would extend beyond specific geographical limits.
Addressing lawmakers during a parliamentary session, Qalibaf, who heads Iran's negotiating delegation in discussions with Washington, emphasized that his country remained open to diplomatic engagement while maintaining its readiness for a potential conflict.
“Iran has delivered a firm and rational response to the American side, and now the ball is in America’s court to prevent war,” he said.
He also highlighted the readiness of Iran's armed forces, stating that the military remained fully prepared to defend the country against possible threats.
“If Washington makes another strategic mistake, it should know that this time it will face a new battlefield and will find itself even more desperate to seek a way out,” he warned.
Qalibaf further accused Washington of maintaining a longstanding strategy aimed at establishing control over Iran. He argued that the United States had previously pursued this objective through governments willing to cooperate with its policies but was now relying on military pressure, economic measures and psychological warfare.
The parliamentary speaker insisted that Iran would not yield to threats of military action, cautioning that any miscalculation by the United States could provoke an unpredictable response.
He added that any Iranian military retaliation against a renewed attack would extend beyond specific geographical limits.
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